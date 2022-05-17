May 17, 2022

Volume XII, Number 137
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter, & Hampton LLP

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
Cannabis Law Blog

California Cannabis Farmers May Finally Get Some Relief

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Residents of California often complain about high taxes, but no one pays higher taxes than the cannabis industry.  In addition to the Federal 280E penalties, the cannabis industry in California is subject to a 15% state-wide excise tax, sales and use taxes that can reach up to 10.75%, and local business licenses taxes which are as high as 15% in some jurisdictions.  On top of these excise taxes, which combined can approach 40%, there is a state cultivation tax currently imposed on cannabis flowers at a rate of $161.28/dry-weight pound (and some local jurisdictions impose additional cultivation taxes).

During good times, the industry could withstand this tremendous tax burden with the price per pound of wholesale flower at between $1,500/lb (outdoor) and $3,000/lb (premium indoor).  However, when wholesale prices collapsed to as low as $400/lb for outdoor flower in the fall of 2021, growers could no longer make a profit.  Following protests by desperate growers, in January 2021, Governor Newsom signaled that relief was on its way.  Finally on May 13, 2022, the governor made it official when he released his budget which proposed slashing the cultivation tax to $0 as of July 1, 2022.[1]  While this cut comes too late for many growers that have already been wiped out, it provides some much-needed relief for an industry that has been struggling to survive.

[1] Newsom’s proposal would also shift the point of collection and remittance of the 15% state-wide excise tax from distributors to retailers, update allocations of the Cannabis Tax Fund, and establish a local jurisdiction retail grant access program to aid localities with the development and implementation of local retail licensing programs.

Copyright © 2022, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 137
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter, & Hampton LLP

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP was founded on the principle that the firm would succeed only if its attorneys delivered prompt, high quality and cost-effective legal services. This philosophy continues to guide the firm eighty years later as our attorneys and staff serve our clients' needs each day. Today, Sheppard Mullin is an AmLaw 100 firm, with over 600 attorneys practicing in fifteen offices located in Beijing, Brussels, Century City, Chicago, Del Mar, London, Los Angeles, New York, Orange County, Palo Alto, San Diego, San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and Washington...

info@sheppardmullin.com
213-620-1780
www.sheppardmullin.com
www.sheppardmullin.com/publications.html
