August 21, 2020

Volume X, Number 234

 

Article By
Linn F. Freedman
Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider

California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Regulations Final

Thursday, August 20, 2020

The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), touted as the toughest privacy act in the country, went into effect on July 1, 2020. Although the enforcement regulations have been tweaked three times during the last year, this week California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (AG) issued the final set of rules that his office will use to enforce the law.

According to the AG, the regulations were approved on August 14 after non-substantive changes were made by his office. Therefore, companies can use the final regulations to assist in determining their compliance with the law.

Although the AG has not yet publicly commenced an enforcement action under the law, the AG has stated that those efforts started on July 1We anticipate that those efforts will be strategic and well thought out by the AG, as we have seen with the enforcement actions of other privacy laws. We believe that enforcement actions will be determined based upon the brands targeted, the substance of the violations, and where guidance can be the most impactful.

Now that the regulations are final, if they haven’t done so yet, companies may wish to review their compliance efforts with CCPA.

National Law Review, Volume X, Number 233

About this Author

Linn F. Freedman
Linn F. Freedman
Partner

Linn Freedman practices in data privacy and security law, cybersecurity, and complex litigation. She provides guidance on data privacy and cybersecurity compliance to a full range of public and private clients across all industries, such as construction, education, health care, insurance, manufacturing, real estate, utilities and critical infrastructure, marine, and charitable organizations. Linn is a member of the firm's Business Litigation Group and chairs its Data Privacy + Cybersecurity Team. She is also a member of the Financial Services Cyber-Compliance Team (CyFi ...

