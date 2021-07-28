July 28, 2021

Volume XI, Number 209

 

July 27, 2021

July 26, 2021

Kyle C. Worrell
Laila Rashid

Jackson Lewis P.C.
California Workplace Law Blog

California Department of Public Health Issues Mandate to Encourage Health Care Workers to Get Vaccinated

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Due to a rise in transmission of the Delta variant causing a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in California, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) issued a new order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in hospitals, high-risk congregate settings, and other health care settings.

The order takes effect on August 9, 2021, and states that all covered facilities must be in full compliance by August 23, 2021.

The order applies to the following types of facilities:

  • Acute health care and long-term care settings, including:

    • General Acute Care Hospitals

    • Skilled Nursing Facilities (including Subacute Facilities)

    • Intermediate Care Facilities

  • High-risk congregate settings, including:

    • Adult and Senior Care Facilities

    • Homeless Shelters

    • State and Local Correctional Facilities and Detention Centers

  • Other health care settings, including:

    • Acute Psychiatric Hospitals

    • Adult Day Health Care Centers

    • Adult Day Programs Licensed by the California Department of Social Services

    • Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) and PACE Centers

    • Ambulatory Surgery Centers

    • Chemical Dependency Recovery Hospitals

    • Clinics & Doctor Offices (including behavioral health, surgical)

    • Congregate Living Health Facilities

    • Dental Offices

    • Dialysis Centers

    • Hospice Facilities

    • Pediatric Day Health and Respite Care Facilities

    • Residential Substance Use Treatment and Mental Health Treatment Facilities

The order requires covered facilities to verify the vaccination status of all workers and have a plan in place for tracking verified worker vaccination status.

The order also mandates COVID-19 testing requirements for those employees who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated. The testing requirements set forth in the order are based on the type of facility where the employee works.

The order also sets forth mask and respirator requirements for covered facilities.

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2021National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 208
Kyle C. Worrell
Kyle C. Worrell is an Associate in the Orange County, California, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. Mr. Worrell’s practice focuses on defending and advising public and private employers in all aspects of state and federal employment law.

Laila Rashid
Laila Rashid is an associate in the Orange County, California, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. Her practice focuses on representing employers in workplace law matters, including preventive advice and counseling.

