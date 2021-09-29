September 29, 2021

Volume XI, Number 272

 

September 28, 2021

September 27, 2021

Conor J. Dale
Stephanie Joy M. Tañada

Jackson Lewis P.C.
California Workplace Law Blog

California Eliminates Subminimum Wage Certificate Program

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Current law authorizes employers to pay less than minimum wage for employees with physical or mental disabilities under a subminimum wage certificate program.

California’s Governor has signed Senate Bill 639 (SB 639) which requires the development of a plan to phase out the use of this program. Under SB 639, the program will be phased out by January 1, 2025, and no new special licenses will be issued under the program after January 1, 2022.

Existing license holders will be required to meet benchmarks provided for in the phaseout plan in order to be relicensed.

Conor Dale
Conor J. Dale
Associate

Conor Dale is an Associate in the San Francisco, California, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. He has experience representing employers in state and federal employment litigation including wage and hour matters, discrimination claims, breach of employment contracts, and unfair competition claims.

Additionally, Mr. Dale has represented employers in front of numerous state and federal administrative agencies including the federal Department of Labor, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the California Department of Fair...

Conor.Dale@jacksonlewis.com
415-796-5477
www.jacksonlewis.com
Stephanie Joy M. Tañada
Stephanie Joy M. Tañada
Associate

Stephanie Joy M. Tañada is an associate in the Orange County, California, office of Jackson Lewis P.C.

Her practice focuses on representing employers in workplace law matters, including litigation, preventive advice, and counseling. While attending law school, Stephanie was a member of the Florida State University Law Review.

Stephanie.Tanada@jacksonlewis.com
949-885-1360
www.jacksonlewis.com
