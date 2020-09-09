September 9, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

September 08, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Lynne Anne Anderson
Kristin Jones Pierre
Alexa E. Miller
Faegre Drinker
Labor Sphere

California Leads the Way for Pay Data Collection and Reporting

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

With the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s (EEOC) announcement that it would abandon current efforts to collect the controversial Component 2 pay data, California has taken the first step in filling the void left behind by seeking to enact a state law requirement to collect employee compensation.

In a purported effort to promote transparency and combat pay discrimination, the California legislature recently passed Senate Bill 973 (SB 973). If signed by Governor Newsom as anticipated, SB 973 would require California private employers with 100 or more employees to submit a pay data report to the Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) by no later than March 31, 2021, and annually thereafter. Modeled after the federal EEO-1 Component 2 collection form, the state pay data report requires employers to collect aggregate W-2 earnings and report the number of employees in each of the 12 pay bands (spanning from $19,239 and under to $208,000 and over) for the 10 broad job categories (executive or senior-level officials and managers; first or mid-level officials and managers; professionals; technicians; sales workers; administrative support workers; craft workers; operatives; laborers and helpers; and service workers), classified by race, sex and ethnicity. Employers must also report total hours worked by each employee within a given pay band during the reporting year. Employers with multiple establishments must submit a report for each establishment, as well as a consolidated report that includes all employees.

The reported purpose of the data collection is to “identify wage patterns and allow for targeted enforcement of equal pay or discrimination laws.” According to the bill, the DFEH will oversee the collection of pay data and will share information of alleged pay discrimination with the agency responsible for enforcing the California Equal Pay Act, the Division of Labor Standards Enforcement (DLSE), to coordinate enforcement. The bill also authorizes the DFEH to seek an order requiring non-reporting employers to comply with SB 973. While the DFEH’s enforcement arm may only extend to California employees, the bill’s definition of “employees” is not limited to those working within the state of California. According to the bill, an “employee” means “an individual on an employer’s payroll, including a part-time individual, whom the employer is required to include in an EEO-1 Report and for whom the employer is required to withhold federal social security taxes from that individual’s wages.” Therefore, covered California employers may have to report pay data for all of their employees, including those working in other states.

The many criticisms of the EEO-1 Component 2 pay data collection form also apply to SB 973, including that the collection of W-2 earnings will unnecessarily open the door to increased scrutiny and investigations because there is no context to explain legitimate non-discriminatory reasons for pay disparities (e.g., education, training, experience, tenure, merit, etc.). For example, when defending its decision to suspend collection of Component 2 pay data, the EEOC conceded in certified court filings that there were issues with data validity and reliability, and without a true pilot study, there was a significant risk that employers would not be reporting comparable data that could be used by the government, or others, in meaningful comparisons or analysis. National Women’s Law Center, et al., v. Office of Management and Budget, et al., 1:17-cv-02458-TSC, Doc. No. 54-1, filed Apr. 3, 2019, (D.D.C. 2019). This is especially concerning given that the data collection is clearly intended for enforcement purposes. In fact, on July 16, 2020, the EEOC announced that it was commissioning a study to examine the quality and utility of the pay data collected for 2017 and 2018 for, among other purposes, possible use for enforcement (see our previous discussion of that here). We note that the California bill does provide that the pay data report must include a section for employers to provide “clarifying remarks” regarding any of the information provided, although they are not required to do so.

With the anticipated signing of this bill, we recommend that employers with 100 or more employees in California work with legal counsel to conduct privileged audits to proactively identify any pay disparities and determine if legitimate, non-discriminatory business reasons for any discrepancies exist, or if remedial measures are warranted, prior to collecting and reporting pay data to California. Companies should also work with counsel to effectively make the best use of any option to provide such clarifying remarks.

© 2020 Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP. All Rights Reserved.

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Lynne Anne Anderson, Drinker Biddle, Lawyer, Employment Litigation
Lynne Anne Anderson
Partner

Lynne Anne Anderson is a practiced jury and bench trial lawyer who handles a wide range of employment litigation, including whistleblower cases, restrictive covenant disputes and wage and hour class/collective actions. Her litigation background gives her the insights necessary to effectively counsel clients who are dealing with frontline employee issues to effectuate a win-win resolution of workplace disputes, and to implement policies and protocols to limit litigation. Lynne is Co-Chair of the Labor and Employment Group's Fair Pay Act Obligations Team...

Lynne.Anderson@dbr.com
973-549-7140
www.faegredrinker.com
Kristin Jones Pierre
Kristin Jones Pierre Labor & Employment Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath Minneapolis, MN
Partner

Kristin Jones Pierre advises management nationwide on complex workplace matters, including identifying long-term strategies and best practices to reduce employment-related legal risks while meeting business needs. She represents employers of all sizes, including public and private companies, emerging businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Employment Counseling

Kristin helps employers identify employment obligations, risks and liabilities from hiring practices to termination. Her experience includes advising employers on:

  • Hiring practices, including recruitment, non-discrimination, non-competition, pre-employment testing, background checks, offer letters and employment agreements
  • Preparing covenants not to compete, confidentiality and trade secret agreements, and advising on their enforceability
  • Wage and hour issues under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and state laws, including classification of employees as exempt or non-exempt
  • Preparing employee handbooks and other personnel policies and practices
  • Developing policies and practices to manage accommodation and leave issues, including advising on employee rights under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), state laws and local ordinances
  • Complex employee discipline and discharge matters, including drafting disciplinary documentation, severance plans, and separation and release agreements
  • Best practices for managing voluntary and involuntary workforce reductions and related employee communication, including developing and implementing plans and severance and release agreements, in compliance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN), Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) and the Older Workers Benefits Protection Act (OWBPA)
  • Conducting audits of employment practices and procedures
  • Investigating allegations of harassment and discrimination

Affirmative Action and OFCCP Compliance

Kristin leads the firm’s affirmative action/OFCCP compliance team, which assists employers in designing affirmative action plans and represents government contractors during compliance evaluations and audits conducted by the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programming (OFCCP) and state and local agencies. She guides and trains government contractors on affirmative action best practices, including legally compliant recruiting, selection, applicant tracking and performance management.

Employment Litigation

Kristin has served as lead counsel for employment-related litigation in nationwide federal and state courts and administrative agencies, including on claims of race, age and gender discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation, enforcement of non-competes and restrictive covenants, and wage and hour disputes. Her trial and appellate practice provides Kristin with a valuable foundation to counsel clients on how employment decisions may be challenged and defended.

kristin.pierre@faegredrinker.com
612-766-7875
www.faegredrinker.com/en
Alexa E. Miller
Alexa Miller, Labor and employment attorney, Drinker Biddle
Associate

Alexa E. Miller represents clients in a variety of employment-related disputes including discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, wage and hour compliance, disability management and whistleblower claims in both federal and state courts and before administrative agencies.

In addition, she regularly advises employers on pre-litigation matters, conducts trainings and assists clients with drafting, reviewing and revising human resource handbooks, workplace policies, employment contracts and separation agreements.

alexa.miller@dbr.com
973-549-7122
www.faegredrinker.com