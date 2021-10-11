California Passes Legislation Requiring Continued Health Benefits for Striking Public Employees

Monday, October 11, 2021

Governor Newsom signed Assembly Bill 237 (AB 237), which prohibits California public employers from discontinuing employer contributions for health care or other medical coverage for employees who, during the duration of an authorized strike, fall below the minimum hours worked to qualify for employee health care coverage.

The bill expressly provides that it is an unfair practice for covered public employers to:

Fail or refuse to maintain and pay for continued health care or other medical coverage for an enrolled employee or their enrolled dependents, for the duration of an authorized strike.

Fail to collect and remit the employee’s contributions to health care coverage.

This legislation goes into effect on January 1, 2022.