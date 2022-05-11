May 11, 2022

Volume XII, Number 131
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

May 11, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 10, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 09, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Jeremy M. McLaughlin
Christian A. Zazzali

K&L Gates
FinTech Law Watch

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

California’s Executive Order Embraces Crypto

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

On May 4, 2022, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on digital assets largely echoing the positive sentiments of President Biden’s February executive order. The order looks to create transparent regulation around digital assets and drive innovation into the state. By directing state agencies to engage in a cooperative discussion with stakeholders and developers in web3, California seeks to create an informed supplement to the federal report on digital assets, which is due in September. 

While the order outlines seven priorities for the state to focus on, the outlook can be distilled down to the following: 

  1. Foster digital asset innovation within California’s borders;

  2. Engage with professionals in the field to gather information on the benefits of digital assets; and

  3. Explore possibilities to streamline government functions through blockchain technology.

Overall, the goal is to create regulations harmonious with the future, federal framework. The onus in achieving this goal is put on four agencies: Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO- Biz); the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency (BCSH); the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI); and Government Operations Agency (GovOps). 

GO-Biz is mainly tasked with collecting input from various builders in the space, with particular attention to financial technologies. Here, financial technologies likely means decentralized finance (DeFi), which has already expanded access to basic financial services for underbanked users through various payment systems, such as stablecoins.

DFPI is responsible for balancing the protection of consumers and incubating innovation. To kick-start efforts in a public dialogue, DFPI will solicit public comments regarding regulation of cryto-asset related financial products and services within 30 days of the Order. For consumer protection, DFPI has authority to initiate enforcement actions, but is also expected to publish education materials to guide consumers.  DFPI’s efforts in this space will be particularly elucidating given the ageny’s hesitancy thus far to regulate many aspects of the crypto industry.  The Order’s repeated goal of achieving harmonization with nationwide regulation should give some hope to the industry.

GovOps will explore government incorporating blockchain use cases into state operations. Pursuant to California’s “Request for Innovative Ideas” process, GovOps shall consider future adoption of the technology through a coordinated effort to listen to the crypto community. Addressing emerging, public needs gives crypto the opportunity to build rapport with regulators.

In this burgeoning industry, the Order is a welcome opportunity to achieve a thoughtful and consistent approach that does not compromise ingenuity or consumer protection.

Copyright 2022 K & L GatesNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 130
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Jeremy M. McLaughlin
Associate

Jeremy McLaughlin is an associate in the firm’s San Francisco office and a member of the Consumer Financial Service group. His practice focuses principally on regulatory compliance and government enforcement for Fintech and consumer financial products and services, with particular attention on emerging payments and compliance with state and federal consumer protection laws, state money transmitter licensing laws, and international remittances, as well as advising on privacy, data security, and PCI compliance. He represents and advises financial technology companies,...

jeremy.mclaughlin@klgates.com
415-882-8230
www.klgates.com
Christian A. Zazzali
Christian A. Zazzali Litigation Lawyer K&L gates
Associate

Christian Zazzali is an associate in the firm’s Newark office. He is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation and Disputes practice group. Prior to joining the firm Christian served as a legal intern for a law office in New Jersey. Through this role, Christian researched and drafted memoranda, briefs, and motions on wide range of civil disputes, including sexual assault claims against public schools. Christian also co-founded a digital assets holdings company focused on decentralized finance solutions and non-fungible token management. 

Christian.Zazzali@klgates.com
+1.973-848-4178
www.klgates.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement