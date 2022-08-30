Canada Establishes New Maximum Levels for Arsenic in Certain Foods

The 100 ppb ML in infant/young children rice-based foods is the same as the action level that FDA issued in its 2020 final guidance. Further, the ML of 10 ppb in most juice products is consistent with the action level FDA proposed in its 2013 draft guidance, which has not yet been finalized. FDA has not proposed action levels for arsenic in other types of juice. Although the MLs have been finalized, Health Canada will continue to review new scientific information relating to either proposal. Any such information should be sent per the instructions included at the bottom of the respective press releases.