November 23, 2022

Volume XII, Number 327

56

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

November 23, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

November 22, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

November 21, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Leigh N. Ganchan

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Our Insights

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

CBP Expands Pilot Program Eliminating Entry Stamps on Admission to the United States

Wednesday, November 23, 2022

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently announced that it is expanding a pilot program to eliminate admission stamps in passports. The record being eliminated is the ink stamp and not the “visa stamp” that a U.S. embassy or consulate affixes to passports. Travelers are still required, unless exempt, to obtain a visa that indicates their eligibility to seek entry for a specific purpose. While the visa itself does not guarantee admission, when a CBP inspector grants admission, the record of admission will be documented online on the CBP I-94 website. Travelers arriving at these ports should notice the change:

  • Atlanta (Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL))

  • Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS)

  • Calgary International Airport (YYC)

  • Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

  • Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport (DFW)

  • Dublin Airport (DUB)

  • Houston (George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH))

  • Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

  • Montréal Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL)

  • New York (John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK))

  • Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

  • San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

  • Seattle-Tacoma International Airport-SeaTac (SEA)

  • Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ)

  • Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD)

The land ports of entry are Buffalo, Detroit, El Paso, Laredo, San Diego, Seattle, and Tucson.

© 2022, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 327
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Leigh N. Ganchan, Ogletree Deakins, I9 Immigration Lawyer, EVerify compliance attorney
Leigh N. Ganchan
Shareholder

Ms. Ganchan provides business immigration advice to employers and professionals in a variety of industries. Ms. Ganchan is certified in Immigration and Nationality law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Ms. Ganchan is listed as a "notable practitioner" in Chambers USA rankings and has a "healthy reputation in the market" advising professionals and employers on various immigration matters, including I-9 and E-Verify compliance.

From 1996 to 1999, Ms. Ganchan gained insight into the enforcement side of immigration law during her...

[email protected]
713-655-5754
www.ogletree.com
ogletree.com/our-insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement