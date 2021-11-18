November 18, 2021

Volume XI, Number 322
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

November 18, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

November 17, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

November 16, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Robert S. Melvin
Emily C. Deans

Robinson & Cole LLP
Environmental Law Plus

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

CEQ Takes Action to Restore Pre-2020 NEPA Regulations

Thursday, November 18, 2021

This post is part of an ongoing series covering the Biden administration’s efforts pursuant to Executive Order 13990 to repeal and replace regulations adopted during the Trump administration. Prior posts include Catching Up on the 2021 Clean Water Act Releases.

The Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) recently issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to amend National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) regulations adopted by the Trump administration in 2020. CEQ oversees federal agencies’ compliance with NEPA, including its requirements to consider environmental impacts and prepare Environmental Impact Statements (EIS) before authorizing or directly taking “major federal actions.” The 2020 amendments were the first significant revisions to NEPA regulations since their implementation in 1978.

The Notice of Proposed Rulemaking initiates Phase I of CEQ’s approach of reconsidering and revising the 2020 amendments in two phases. The Phase I rulemaking focuses on revisions to a discrete set of 2020 amendment provisions “by generally reverting to the language from the 1978 NEPA regulations that w[ere] in effect for more than 40 years.”

In Phase I, CEQ proposes three revisions to the NEPA regulations:

  • Removal of language added by the 2020 amendments that modified the purpose and need section, and related definition of “reasonable alternatives,” of an EIS.

    • When an agency is reviewing an application for authorization, the 2020 amendments require agencies to base the purpose and need of the subject action on the goals of an applicant and the agency’s statutory authority. CEQ proposes to revert to the original 1978 regulatory language for purpose.

  • Clarification that agencies have the discretion and flexibility to develop procedures beyond the CEQ regulatory requirements.

    • CEQ proposes to remove the “ceiling provisions” added by the 2020 amendments, which made CEQ’s regulations a ceiling for agency NEPA procedures. CEQ’s proposed rulemaking would permit agencies to develop environmental review procedures to address their specific programs that go beyond CEQ’s regulatory requirements.

  • Revise the definitions of “effects” or “impacts” to restore the substance of the definitions contained in the original 1978 regulations with changes consistent with the current Code of Federal Regulations.

    • CEQ proposes to restore the definitions of “direct” and “indirect” effects and “cumulative impacts” to the original 1978 language by incorporating them into the definition of “effects” or “impacts” so that each reference to these terms would include direct, indirect, and cumulative effects.

Where Phase I of the rulemaking process generally restores provisions that were in effect before being modified in 2020, it is anticipated that Phase II of the rulemaking process will propose further revisions to ensure the NEPA process “provides for efficient and effective environmental reviews,” and meets environmental, environmental justice, and climate change objectives. The proposed changes could result in increased NEPA review timelines for projects involving agency action regarding federal lands, federal money, or federal permits or approvals.

The comment period for the Phase I proposed rule closes on November 22, 2021. Comments can be submitted through the Federal Register. More than 34,000 comments have been submitted to date. Phase II of the rulemaking is expected to be issued in the next several months.

Copyright © 2021 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 322
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Robert Melvin Environmental Attorney Robinson Cole Law Firm
Robert S. Melvin
Partner

Bob Melvin has over 20 years of experience counseling clients on environmental, health, and safety compliance, sustainability, emergency response efforts, site remediation, and development projects. He also represents companies and organizations in related real estate and corporate transactions, and in proceedings before agencies and courts. A wide range of clients benefit from his services, including aerospace and other manufacturers, stone and aggregate producers, metal finishers, municipalities, educational institutions, and water and wastewater utilities.

...

rmelvin@rc.com
860.275.8251
www.rc.com
Emily C. Deans
Emily Deans Environmental Attorney Robinson Cole Law Firm
Associate

Emily Deans is a member of the firm's Environmental, Energy + Telecommunications Group, representing clients in the areas of environmental, telecommunications, and utilities law. She represents clients such as telecommunications companies and commercial businesses before state regulatory agencies, including the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) and the Connecticut Siting Council, and local land use boards. Emily also monitors and reports on regulatory developments in the energy and utilities field throughout New England.

...

edeans@rc.com
860.275.8302
www.rc.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement