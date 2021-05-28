CFTC Announces Agricultural Advisory Committee Meeting
On May 25, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced that on June 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the Agricultural Advisory Committee (AAC) would hold a public meeting via teleconference. At this meeting, the AAC will receive a report from the subcommittee that has been evaluating CFTC policy with respect to the implementation of amendments to enumerated agricultural futures contracts with open interest. The meeting also will include a discussion on global agricultural commodity derivatives contracts and other agricultural risk management issues.
CFTC Announcement in the Federal Register