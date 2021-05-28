May 28, 2021

Volume XI, Number 148

 

May 28, 2021

May 27, 2021

May 26, 2021

Kevin M. Foley
Elise W. Michael
Katten
Corporate and Financial Weekly Digest
CFTC Announces Agricultural Advisory Committee Meeting

Friday, May 28, 2021

On May 25, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced that on June 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the Agricultural Advisory Committee (AAC) would hold a public meeting via teleconference. At this meeting, the AAC will receive a report from the subcommittee that has been evaluating CFTC policy with respect to the implementation of amendments to enumerated agricultural futures contracts with open interest. The meeting also will include a discussion on global agricultural commodity derivatives contracts and other agricultural risk management issues.

CFTC Announcement in the Federal Register

©2021 Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 148
Kevin M. Foley, Finance Lawyer, Katten Llaw Firm
Kevin M. Foley
Partner

Kevin M. Foley has extensive experience in commodities law and advises a wide range of clients, both in the United States and abroad, on compliance with the Commodity Exchange Act and the rules of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) affecting traditional exchange-traded products, as well as the over-the-counter markets involving swaps and other derivative instruments. His clients include futures commission merchants, derivatives clearing organizations, designated contract markets, foreign boards of trade and an industry trade association.

...

kevin.foley@katten.com
312-902-5372
katten.com
Elise W. Michael
Elise Michael, Katten Law Firm, New York, Finance Law Attorney
Associate

Elise Michael represents clients in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Katten, Elise was at J.P. Morgan Chase, where she supported the Private Bank’s advisory and alternatives businesses.

While in law school, Elise was a corporate scholar in the Samuel & Ronnie Heyman Center on Corporate Governance and the managing editor of the Cardozo Arts & Entertainment Law Journal. She also served as an intern with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

elise.michael@katten.com
212-940-6610
katten.com
