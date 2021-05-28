CFTC Announces Agricultural Advisory Committee Meeting

Elise Michael represents clients in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Katten, Elise was at J.P. Morgan Chase, where she supported the Private Bank’s advisory and alternatives businesses.

While in law school, Elise was a corporate scholar in the Samuel & Ronnie Heyman Center on Corporate Governance and the managing editor of the Cardozo Arts & Entertainment Law Journal. She also served as an intern with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).