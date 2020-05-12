May 12, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

May 12, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 11, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Richard B. Levin
Paul J. Roshka, Jr.
Stephen A. Rutenberg
Polsinelli PC
Alerts

CFTC Gives Fraudulent Trading Platform The Fingerhut

Monday, May 11, 2020

The CFTC recently filed a multi-million dollar fraud action charging three individuals and three companies with fraudulently soliciting tens of millions of customers and prospective customers to open and fund off-exchange binary options and digital asset trading accounts. These accounts traded foreign exchange currency pairs, metals, and digital assets through websites operated by unregistered binary options and digital asset brokers.

The CFTC claims Daniel Fingerhut, Digital Platinum, Inc., Digital Platinum, Ltd., Huf Mediya Ltd., and persons that control the three entities, created fraudulent marketing materials which promised profits with no risk of loss and disseminated them via email spam and by making videos available online. Over 59,000 customers opened and funded trading accounts as a result of these fraudulent marketing campaigns, which generated payments of over $20 million in commissions to the defendants. According to the complaint, the marketing materials touted fake trading performance using advertised binary options and digital asset trading software and systems. The marketing videos typically featured actors—often posing in front of props such as mansions and private jets—who falsely claimed they had become rich trading.

The complaint charges Fingerhut with making materially false or misleading statements to CFTC staff, including while under oath, in an apparent effort to conceal the extent of his role in the fraud and to avoid producing documents. In its continuing litigation against the defendants, the CFTC seeks full restitution to defrauded individuals, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains, civil monetary penalties, permanent registration and trading bans, and permanent injunctions against further violations of the Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC regulations, as charged.

© Polsinelli PC, Polsinelli LLP in California

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Richard B. Levin
Shareholder

Richard Levin brings his experience as a senior legal and compliance officer on Wall Street and in London to bear in advising clients on corporate, securities and regulatory issues. A problem-solver by nature, his practice focuses on helping financial services and technology (FinTech) clients identify and address regulatory issues as they build their businesses.  

The FinTech sector is experiencing rapid changes that are producing innovative new technologies: digital currencies, blockchain technology, peer to peer lending, robo advisors, crowdfunding portals, and...

rlevin@polsinelli.com
303.583.8261
www.polsinelli.com/
Paul J. Roshka, Jr.
Paul Roshka, Polsinelli, financial securities lawyer
Shareholder

Known for his thorough preparation and persistence, Paul Roshka has a national practice representing companies, their directors, officers, and employees during investigations and enforcement/disciplinary proceedings involving potential violations of the federal and state securities laws, and other financial regulatory statutes and rules. He has handled matters initiated by almost every SEC Regional Office and FINRA District Office, and their Home Offices in Washington, D.C.

He is also a recognized bet-the-company litigator. Paul has defended securities/financial claims in federal and state court, including class action defense. He is a seasoned litigator trusted to resolve our clients’ disputes. Paul and the lawyers he supervises know it is important to keep clients informed, and provide value for the services they render. He handles arbitrations and mediations nationwide. He also serves as a mediator in securities and complex matters involving real estate and other financial claims.

Paul’s passion for resolving complex disputes is equally matched by his passion for positively impacting his community. He has spearheaded numerous significant charitable efforts that have directly and positively impacted the lives of thousands of Arizona children and families. He is a Chairman Emeritus of Phoenix Children’s Hospital, a Past Chairman of the Hospital’s Foundation, Past Chairman of the Children’s Cancer Center and Past Chairman of Phoenix Suns Charities. Paul has served on the Boards of the Salvation Army and Xavier College Preparatory School.  Paul is currently on the Board of Southwest Human Development, an organization that seeks to create a positive future for every child. 

proshka@polsinelli.com
602.650.2098
www.polsinelli.com/
Stephen A. Rutenberg
Stephen A. Rutenberg Shareholder Polsinelli New York Bankruptcy and Financial Restructuring Bankruptcy Litigation Capital Markets ,Commercial Lending ,Debt and Claims Trading, Financial Services, Insolvency, Financial Technology FinTech and Regulation
Shareholder

Stephen Rutenberg’s practice focuses on the intersection of special situations investing and FinTech including cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. 

A significant component of Stephen’s practice relates to his work in the distressed debt market, representing clients in the purchase and sale of loans and securities of distressed and bankrupt companies. Recent representations include advising on the purchase, sale and financing of bankruptcy trade claims in several major chapter 11 cases, including Lehman Brothers, and the MF Global and Icelandic bank liquidations. He works with...

srutenberg@polsinelli.com
212.413.2843
www.polsinelli.com