December 10, 2022

Volume XII, Number 344

38

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

December 09, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 08, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 07, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Linn F. Freedman

Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Chinese-Based Hackers Alleged to Have Stolen $20M in COVID-19 Relief Fraud Schemes

Friday, December 9, 2022

According to NBC News and Reuters, the United States Secret Service confirmed that hackers from APT41, a criminal cyber-hacking group linked to the Chinese Communist Party, stole “at least $20 million in U.S. Covid Relief benefits, including Small Business Administration loans and unemployment insurance funds in over a dozen states.”

According to the report, Chinese hackers were also behind other large data breaches that provided access to millions of Americans’ personal information to be “used by China for espionage purposes.” In addition, testimony before Congress has included that “every adult American has had all or most of their personal data stolen by the Chinese government.”

The Secret Service is diligently working to recapture the funds and has stated that it has “recovered about half of the stolen $20 million in the APT41 case.”

Copyright © 2022 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 343
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Linn F. Freedman, Robinson Cole Law Firm, Cybersecurity and Litigation Law Attorney, Providence
Linn F. Freedman
Partner

Linn Freedman practices in data privacy and security law, cybersecurity, and complex litigation. She provides guidance on data privacy and cybersecurity compliance to a full range of public and private clients across all industries, such as construction, education, health care, insurance, manufacturing, real estate, utilities and critical infrastructure, marine, and charitable organizations. Linn is a member of the firm's Business Litigation Group and chairs its Data Privacy + Cybersecurity Team. She is also a member of the Financial Services Cyber-Compliance Team (CyFi ...

[email protected]
401-709-3353
www.rc.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement