Chopra Confirmed as CFPB Director

Friday, October 1, 2021

By a narrow 50-48 vote along party lines, Rohit Chopra was confirmed yesterday by the U.S. Senate to become the Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Chopra previously served as the Bureau’s assistant director and was its first student loan ombudsman. Most recently, Chopra served as a commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission for the past three years where he conveyed his penchant for aggressive enforcement of larger institutional violators and advocated for monetary relief from violators outside of the authority provided under Section 13(b) of the FTC Act (we previously discussed Section 13(b) in earlier Consumer Finance & FinTech Blogs here, here, and here).

Chopra’s confirmation will undoubtedly solidify the Bureau’s more aggressive oversight of financial services companies than occurred under the bureau’s previous director under the Trump administration, Kathy Kraninger. Such more aggressive oversight has already been occurring over the last few months under the leadership of the Bureau’s acting director, Dave Uejio (we discussed the Bureau’s latest enforcement posture in earlier Consumer Finance & FinTech Blog posts here, here, and here).

Putting It Into Practice: Among the things, we can expect to see the following from the Bureau under Director Chopra’s leadership: