Citizen’s Petition Filed for FDA Pathway to Legally Market Supplements With CBD

With nearly two decades of experience, Kevin Boot counsels food, feed and dietary supplement makers on national and international issues and regulations affecting their business. An experienced advisor on food labeling, advertising and marketing compliance, he understands the client’s perspective and needs after spending 15 years in-house in legal and regulatory affairs positions with leading food and feed companies. He collaborates closely with clients to decrease their litigation and enforcement risk while developing and marketing outstanding food products.

Regulatory Compliance

Kevin provides business-focused regulatory solutions for foods, dietary supplements, novel ingredients, CBD, infant formula and animal feed. He advises clients on establishing substances as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS), notifications for New Dietary Ingredients (NDI), standards of identity, Prop 65, and implementing good manufacturing practices (GMPs) that meet the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). Kevin provides straightforward answers to complex scientific and regulatory issues, which enables clients to successfully develop, manufacture and distribute their products.

Labeling and Advertising

Kevin helps clients navigate regulatory and litigation risks as they communicate and substantiate claims about their foods, dietary supplements and animal feed. Clients value his practical advice about labeling, structure function claims, health claims, social media, endorsements and testimonials, comparative advertising, and product characteristics such as non-GMO, organic, and “Made in USA” claims. Kevin understands and counsels on the advertising and labeling regulations enforced by the Federal Trade Commission, Food and Drug Administration and similar global authorities.

Compliance and Supply Chain

Kevin helps clients protect consumer safety and their brands by providing practical advice for operating effectively within the web of food or dietary supplement GMP regulations, third-party certifications and industry standards. He advises clients on mitigating regulatory risks related to allergen cross-contact, biological contamination, adulteration and other incidents that affect consumer safety, regulatory compliance and legal liability. Because of his industry and regulatory experience, Kevin helps clients respond appropriately to FDA inspections, 483s or recall situations. He can counsel about whether and when to file reports regarding dietary supplement serious adverse events. Kevin’s regulatory experience enhances his counseling on drafting and negotiating agreements for supply chain needs, private label manufacturing, research, and international distribution of food, feed and dietary supplement products.

Personal Interests

Bicycling is a lifelong interest that Kevin continues to enjoy. He rides to work and is a member of the Des Moines Street Collective that champions safe transportation options for everyone. His love of the outdoors extends to camping, hiking, climbing and mountaineering.