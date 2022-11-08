Class Actions Trends Report – Fall 2022

Monday, November 7, 2022

In our latest issue of the Class Action Trends Report, Jackson Lewis attorneys look at the current state of COVID-19-related litigation at this late stage of the global pandemic.

Employers have faced more than 5,000 COVID-19-related lawsuits — hundreds of which were brought as putative class or collective actions — and new lawsuits continue to be filed every day. In fact, September 2022 saw the highest number yet of new complaints challenging employer vaccine mandates. Wage and hour suits raising a variety of legal claims continue to dot the class action landscape. COVID-19-related layoffs and plant closings, and remote work trends fueled by COVID-19 quarantines, will impact WARN Act litigation for years to come.

While the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be behind us, the outbreak of COVID-19-related litigation shows no signs of slowing.