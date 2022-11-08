November 8, 2022

November 07, 2022

Mia Farber
David R. Golder
Eric R. Magnus
Patricia Anderson Pryor
Penny Ann Lieberman
Lisa A. Milam

Jackson Lewis P.C.
COVID-19 Workplace Law Advisor

Class Actions Trends Report – Fall 2022

Monday, November 7, 2022

In our latest issue of the Class Action Trends Report, Jackson Lewis attorneys look at the current state of COVID-19-related litigation at this late stage of the global pandemic.

Employers have faced more than 5,000 COVID-19-related lawsuits — hundreds of which were brought as putative class or collective actions — and new lawsuits continue to be filed every day. In fact, September 2022 saw the highest number yet of new complaints challenging employer vaccine mandates. Wage and hour suits raising a variety of legal claims continue to dot the class action landscape. COVID-19-related layoffs and plant closings, and remote work trends fueled by COVID-19 quarantines, will impact WARN Act litigation for years to come.

While the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be behind us, the outbreak of COVID-19-related litigation shows no signs of slowing.

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2022National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 311
Mia Farber Employment Litigation Attorney Jackson Lewis Los Angeles, CA
Mia Farber
Principal

Mia Farber is a principal in the Los Angeles, California, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. and a former member of the firm's Board of Directors. She currently leads the firm’s California Class and Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) resource group. She has extensive experience in all facets of employment litigation.

Mia has represented employers in all types of employment litigation, including sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation, and wrongful termination. She also has vast experience in the area of wage and hour class actions. Mia has defended a...

David R. Golder
David Golder, Jackson Lewis, wage hour dispute attorney, Fair Labor Standard Act Lawyer
Principal

David R. Golder is a Principal in the Hartford, Connecticut, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. Mr. Golder has extensive experience handling class and complex litigation, including nationwide, high-stakes wage and hour disputes. Mr. Golder defends employers in class-based, multi-plaintiff, and multi-district wage and hour class and collective actions involving claims for employee misclassification, improper payment of wages, off-the-clock work, and meal and rest break violations. Mr. Golder also provides preventive advice and counsel to employers wishing to limit their...

Eric R. Magnus
Eric R. Magnus, Jackson Lewis, Wage and Hour Class Defense Lawyer, Employment Matters Attorney
Shareholder

Eric R. Magnus is a Shareholder in the Atlanta, Georgia, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. His practice is focused primarily on defending federal and state wage and hour class and collective actions in jurisdictions across the United States.

Mr. Magnus’ collective and class action practice focus primarily on “donning and doffing,” “off-the-clock” and misclassification wage and hour cases. Mr. Magnus has obtained summary judgment at the district and circuit court levels in Fair Labor Standards Act and state law cases across the...

Patricia Anderson Pryor
Patricia Anderson Pryor, Class Action, Litigator
Principal and Office Litigation Manager

Patricia Anderson Pryor is a Shareholder in the Cincinnati, Ohio office of Jackson Lewis P.C. Ms. Pryor is an experienced litigator in both state and federal courts, representing and defending employers in nearly every form of employment litigation, including class actions.

She represents and advises employers in federal and state administrative proceedings, in all forms of dispute resolution, including mediation and arbitration, and in managing all aspects of the employment relationship. She has represented...

Penny Ann Lieberman
Penny Ann Lieberman, Jackson Lewis, complex restructuring attorney, reductions in force lawyer
Principal

Penny Ann Lieberman is a Principal in the White Plains, New York, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. Since joining the firm in 1988, she has devoted her time to representing and advising management in the for profit and not-for-profit sectors in a wide variety of employment matters with an emphasis on complex reductions-in-force, restructuring and corporate transactions, wage and hour and independent contractors.

Ms. Lieberman uses an interdisciplinary approach to providing advice and counsel on the cutting edge of the reduction-...

