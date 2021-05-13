May 13, 2021

Volume XI, Number 133

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

May 13, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 12, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 11, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 10, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Linn F. Freedman
Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider
Advertisement

Colonial Pipeline Up and Running After Five Days of Grappling with Ransomware Attack

Thursday, May 13, 2021

It is being reported late on May 12, 2021, that Colonial Pipeline is returning to full operations following a devastating ransomware attack that was discovered on May 7, 2021. Colonial took its systems offline that day following the attack, which caused supply chain issues particularly in the Southeast.

Colonial Pipeline, the largest gasoline pipeline in the U.S. under normal circumstances, has the capacity to ship approximately 2.5 million barrels of gas from Houston, Texas, to various locations, including across the Southeast, the East Coast, the New York area and New England.

Even though Colonial Pipeline is resuming operations, it is estimated that it will take a full two weeks for the transport of gasoline to get back to normal.

Advertisement
Copyright © 2021 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 133
Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Linn F. Freedman, Robinson Cole Law Firm, Cybersecurity and Litigation Law Attorney, Providence
Linn F. Freedman
Partner

Linn Freedman practices in data privacy and security law, cybersecurity, and complex litigation. She provides guidance on data privacy and cybersecurity compliance to a full range of public and private clients across all industries, such as construction, education, health care, insurance, manufacturing, real estate, utilities and critical infrastructure, marine, and charitable organizations. Linn is a member of the firm's Business Litigation Group and chairs its Data Privacy + Cybersecurity Team. She is also a member of the Financial Services Cyber-Compliance Team (CyFi ...

lfreedman@rc.com
401-709-3353
www.rc.com
Advertisement
Advertisement