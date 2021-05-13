Colonial Pipeline Up and Running After Five Days of Grappling with Ransomware Attack

Thursday, May 13, 2021

It is being reported late on May 12, 2021, that Colonial Pipeline is returning to full operations following a devastating ransomware attack that was discovered on May 7, 2021. Colonial took its systems offline that day following the attack, which caused supply chain issues particularly in the Southeast.

Colonial Pipeline, the largest gasoline pipeline in the U.S. under normal circumstances, has the capacity to ship approximately 2.5 million barrels of gas from Houston, Texas, to various locations, including across the Southeast, the East Coast, the New York area and New England.

Even though Colonial Pipeline is resuming operations, it is estimated that it will take a full two weeks for the transport of gasoline to get back to normal.