Commerce Extends Initiation Deadline in Solar Circumvention Inquiries – New Deadline Late Nov

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

On September 29, 2021, Commerce determined to delay a decision on initiation in the solar circumvention inquiries. Commerce instead asked the US solar manufacturers – A-SMACC (the so-called American Solar Manufacturers Against Chinese Circumvention) – for additional information. In particular, Commerce requested additional information related to why the A-SMACC companies have requested anonymity in the circumvention proceeding. Commerce also requested information regarding the A-SMACC companies’ ties to business interests in China or Southeast Asian countries.

At the request of A-SMACC, Commerce extended the deadline for A-SMACC’s response to the additional questions until October 13. Commerce regulations permit other interested parties to file comments on A-SMACC’s response within seven days.

Commerce has indicated it will make its decision on initiation within 45 days of A-SMACC filing its response to Commerce’s questions. Assuming A-SMACC files on October 13, Commerce’s decision on initiation would be due on or by November 27. If Commerce initiates on November 27, the final results of the full investigation would be due on or by September 23, 2022.

Note that the new Commerce initiation deadline is just past the date the US International Trade Commission is expected to make its decision on the solar safeguard/201 extension (November 24, 2021).

Senate letter. On September 29 (around the time Commerce was initially set to issue its initiation determinations) twelve Senators sent a letter to the Commerce Secretary Raimondo expressing concerns regarding the anonymous petitions alleging illegal trade activity filed with the Department that would have “a devastating impact on the US solar industry and American solar jobs.” The Senators urged Commerce to “carefully assess the validity” of the petitions.

Background. On August 16, US solar manufacturers (the so-called American Solar Manufacturers Against Chinese Circumvention) requested that Commerce launch a circumvention inquiry on imports of solar products produced in Chinese-owned factories in Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand. If Commerce initiates on November 27, the final results of the full investigation would be due around by September 23, 2022.

A wide range of interested parties have filed comments on A-SMACC’s initial anti-circumvention inquiry request. The parties have raised factual and legal issues related to whether A-SMACC’s inquiry provides sufficient justification for initiation. The parties have also made economic and policy arguments regarding the negative impact if Commerce were to initiate.

In particular, the interested parties argue that initiation of the circumvention inquiry would disrupt solar imports as companies park panels/modules offshore. They also argue that initiation would undermine the Biden Administration’s push for expansion of US solar installation and capacity. In addition, nearly 200 companies involved in the solar industry, along with solar industry groups, have warned that imposition of tariffs on imported panels/modules from Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand would devastate the industry and threaten US jobs.

The circumvention action is tied to the AD/CVD orders on Chinese CSPV cells. The petitioners in the circumvention case are arguing that imports of solar panels/modules produced in Chinese-owned factories in Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand, with Chinese wafers and other Chinese components, should be subject to current antidumping and countervailing duty orders on Chinese cells/modules.

Commerce (or CBP) could act to make the circumvention findings retroactive, which means there is the potential that importers could be on the hook for payment of additional duties on previous imports.