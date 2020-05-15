May 15, 2020

 

Article By
Andre’ B. Caldwell
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Conducting Internal Investigations Remotely during the COVID-19 Pandemic [PODCAST]

Thursday, May 14, 2020

As restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic continue to alter the workplace, Andre’ Caldwell discusses best practices and tips for conducting investigations remotely.

Andre’ B. Caldwell Shareholder Oklahoma City Employment Law, Litigation, Ethics
Andre’ B. Caldwell
Shareholder

Andre’ B. Caldwell is an experienced trial lawyer whose practice focuses on all aspects of civil and criminal litigation in state and federal court. He has tried to a jury verdict over 20 cases in federal courts in Oklahoma.

Mr. Caldwell began his career as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Western District of Oklahoma where he was assigned to the Violent Crime and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force. During his tenure he was awarded the FBI Director’s award from FBI Director Robert Mueller for his outstanding prosecutorial skills.  Just prior to joining Ogletree...

andre.caldwell@ogletree.com
405-546-3772
ogletree.com