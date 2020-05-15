Conducting Internal Investigations Remotely during the COVID-19 Pandemic [PODCAST]

Andre’ B. Caldwell is an experienced trial lawyer whose practice focuses on all aspects of civil and criminal litigation in state and federal court. He has tried to a jury verdict over 20 cases in federal courts in Oklahoma.

Mr. Caldwell began his career as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Western District of Oklahoma where he was assigned to the Violent Crime and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force. During his tenure he was awarded the FBI Director’s award from FBI Director Robert Mueller for his outstanding prosecutorial skills. Just prior to joining Ogletree...