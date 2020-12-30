Consolidated Appropriations Act Provides Relief for Small Business Via Chapter 11

Brendan focuses his practice on restructuring, workouts and bankruptcies, representing creditors, debtors and other parties in Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, out-of-court workouts and restructurings, distressed transactions and general insolvencies. Brendan has a national insolvency practice, serving clients in diverse industries including manufacturing, automotive, building supply and service, energy, oil and gas, health care, food service, gaming, hospitality, construction and real estate.

Brendan serves as outside bankruptcy counsel for clients, advising them on commercial issues...