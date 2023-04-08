A Conversation with Washington Commanders Chief Legal Officer Mali Friedman [Podcast]

Saturday, April 8, 2023

Join co-hosts John Wilson and Trevor Gates for their conversation with Mali Friedman, chief legal officer for the NFL’s Washington Commanders. Ms. Friedman has enjoyed a long and extensive career in sports law, including work with the NHL, Golden State Warriors, and XFL prior to joining the Commanders. The conversation focuses on Ms. Friedman’s journey to the NFL, what a typical day looks like in her role, and thoughts on “hot topics” in the world of sports law.

Date: 7 April 2023 Talking Sports Law By: John S. Wilson, Trevor M. Gates