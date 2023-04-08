April 8, 2023

John S. Wilson
Trevor M. Gates

K&L Gates
A Conversation with Washington Commanders Chief Legal Officer Mali Friedman [Podcast]

Saturday, April 8, 2023

Join co-hosts John Wilson and Trevor Gates for their conversation with Mali Friedman, chief legal officer for the NFL’s Washington Commanders. Ms. Friedman has enjoyed a long and extensive career in sports law, including work with the NHL, Golden State Warriors, and XFL prior to joining the Commanders. The conversation focuses on Ms. Friedman’s journey to the NFL, what a typical day looks like in her role, and thoughts on “hot topics” in the world of sports law. 

John S. Wilson Technology Transactions Attorney K&L Gates Seattle, WA
John S. Wilson
Partner

John has deep experience drafting and negotiating commercial agreements for clients that range from startups to Fortune 500 corporations. These agreements include cloud computing services (including IaaS and SaaS), technology development, licensing arrangements, worldwide distribution, cooperative marketing, and endorsement deals. In addition to negotiating and drafting agreements, he regularly counsels clients on matters involving intellectual property, social media,...

Trevor M. Gates
Associate

Trevor Gates is an associate in the firm’s Seattle office. His two main areas of practice are Technology Transactions and Pharma and BioPharma Litigation. 

  • J.D., University of Oregon School of Law, 2015, (Managing Editor, Oregon Law Review, Overall Best Brief and Second-Place Oral Advocacy, National Tax Moot Court Competition)

  • B.S., Western Oregon University, (magna cum laude, Chemistry)

