Coronavirus Response: A Checklist for California Employers

Thursday, March 26, 2020

State and federal governments continue to roll out new COVID-19 laws, regulations, and executive orders. As a result of the ever-changing legal landscape, employers are left confused at the multitude of rules they must follow and obligations they now face. Are we considered an essential business to remain open for business? Do we reduce employees’ hours, furlough, or lay off employees to cut costs and remain in business? Does the WARN Act apply in our situation? Can employees go on emergency leaves of absence? How does emergency paid sick leave work? If you are left scratching your head, this comprehensive checklist will help you navigate through these challenging times.

As you are aware, things are changing quickly and there is no clear-cut authority or bright line rules. This is not an unequivocal statement of the law, but instead represents our best interpretation of where things currently stand. This article does not address other the potential impacts of the numerous other local, state and federal orders that have been issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including, without limitation, potential liability should an employee become ill, requirements regarding family leave, sick pay and other issues.