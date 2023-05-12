May 12, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 132
23

May 12, 2023

May 11, 2023

May 10, 2023

William D'Angelo, III
Adam Diederich

ArentFox Schiff LLP
The Corporate Transparency Act [PODCAST]

Friday, May 12, 2023

In the inaugural episode of Corporate Corner, hosts Scott Adamson and William D'Angelo speak with AFS Partner Adam Diederich to discuss the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA), which will take effect in 2024.

The CTA requires private companies - both domestic and foreign - to report information about their beneficial owners to FinCEN to prevent illegal activities such as money laundering and terrorism financing. The CTA exempts certain categories of entities that already disclose this information to other regulatory bodies, as well as certain large operating entities.

Scott, Bill, and Adam will also discuss the penalties for willful false or fraudulent information or willful failure to complete a report, exclusions, reporting deadlines, potential constitutional challenges, enforcement, and the role of law firms in helping companies comply with the new regulations.

 

 

William D'Angelo III Los Angeles Corporate Attorney ArentFox Schiff
William D'Angelo, III
Partner

William D'Angelo, III is a Partner at ArentFox Schiff's Los Angeles office. A trusted corporate advisor, William helps clients execute complex mergers, acquisitions, capitalizations, and exits, applying decades of legal acumen and corporate turnaround experience to every transaction. He is also sought after for counseling clients on corporate governance, executive compensation, and fiduciary duties.

William is skilled at handling large-scale and complex transactions for media and entertainment companies, including mergers and acquisitions,...

[email protected]
213-443-7667
www.afslaw.com/
Adam Diederich
Associate

Adam Diederich concentrates his practice in labor and employment litigation and counseling.

[email protected]
312-258-5686
www.schiffhardin.com