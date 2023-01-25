January 25, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 25

57

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

January 25, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

January 24, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

January 23, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman LLP
The Daily Intake

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Costco’s Motion to Dismiss Misleading “Dolphin-Safe” Canned Tuna Class Action Denied

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

  • On January 17, a California federal judge denied Costco Wholesale Corp.’s motion to dismiss a class action complaint that alleged the “dolphin-safe” claim on Costco’s canned tuna is false, deceptive, and misleading (subscription to Law360 required). U.S. District Judge William Orrick held that plaintiff Melinda Wright’s claims are not preempted by the Dolphin Protection Consumer Information Act (DPCIA) because Costco made its own, heightened promises that go above what the DPCIA requires.

  • According to the order, Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand of canned tuna features a “dolphin-safe” logo and also represents that it does not use tuna that was caught in a manner harmful to marine life. Other alleged promises include statements on product packaging that it is “100% traceable from sea to shelf” and uses “100% monofilament leaders & circle hooks.” However, plaintiff Wright argues that monofilament leaders are not sustainable or dolphin-safe because they are hazardous to marina mammals which become entangled in or ingest the almost invisible wire.

  • Judge Orrick denied Costco’s motion to dismiss because Wright’s claims do not focus on whether Costco abided by the DPCIA labeling requirements, but rather on whether its tuna products are indeed dolphin-safe and if Costco’s label representations are misleading in violation of California’s consumer protection statutes, or rise to a warranty breach and unjust enrichment. Indeed, Judge Orrick stated “[t]he question is whether Costco violates its own promises to consumers, not the DPCIA.”

  • Keller and Heckman will continue to monitor this case and report on any updates.

© 2023 Keller and Heckman LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 25
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman offers global food and drug services to its clients. Our comprehensive and extensive food and drug practice is one of the largest in the world. We promote, protect, and defend products made by the spectrum of industries regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Commission and Member States authorities in the European Union (EU) and similar authorities throughout the world. The products we help get to market include foods, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, veterinary products, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. In addition...

[email protected]
202-434-4100
www.khlaw.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement