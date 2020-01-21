January 21, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

January 20, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

January 18, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Rachel J. Schwartz
Carlton Fields
Reinsurance Focus

Court Denies Petition to Vacate Arbitration Award Based on Judicial Estoppel

Monday, January 20, 2020

This case arises out of plaintiff John B. Napoleone’s failure to repay a sign-on bonus of $100,000 to his former employer, defendant S2K Financial LLC, under the terms of his employment agreement. S2K commenced an arbitration to recover the sign-on bonus by filing a statement of claim with FINRA. FINRA informed the parties that the case would be decided by a single arbitrator, unless all parties agreed in writing to three arbitrators, pursuant to FINRA’s Code of Arbitration Procedure for Industry Disputes. S2K filed a motion to expand the panel to three arbitrators, to which Napoleone opposed, arguing that S2K participated in selecting the single arbitrator and, therefore, waived its right to amend the number of arbitrators. In two instances thereafter, Napoleone advanced his position that the arbitration panel should not be expanded. The sole arbitrator issued an award finding that Napoleone was liable for breach of contract and granted S2K $100,000 in compensatory damages plus interest.

Thereafter, Napoleone filed a petition to vacate the arbitration award arguing that the arbitrator exceeded his power and acted in manifest disregard for the law by rendering an award without amending the panel to three arbitrators. S2K moved to confirm the arbitration award arguing that Napoleone was judicially estopped from asserting this basis for vacatur.

The court denied Napoleone’s petition to vacate the arbitration award and granted S2K’s petition to affirm the arbitration award. The court explained that “judicial estoppel protects the sanctity of the oath and integrity of the judicial process by preventing a party from asserting a factual position in a legal proceeding that is contrary to a position previously taken by that party in a prior legal proceeding.” A party invoking judicial estoppel must show that: “(1) the party against whom the estoppel is asserted took an inconsistent position in a prior proceeding and (2) that position was adopted by the first tribunal in some manner, such as by rendering a favorable judgment.” The court reasoned that Napoleone opposed a three-member arbitration panel in three separate instances in the underlying arbitration. This inconsistent position was adopted by the arbitrator twice. As such, the court ruled that Napoleone was judicially estopped from asserting this basis for vacatur, and denied his petition to vacate the arbitration award.

Napoleone v. S2K Financial, LLC, No. 1:18-cv-03124 (S.D.N.Y. Dec. 6, 2019).

©2011-2020 Carlton Fields, P.A.

Related Articles

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Rachel Schwartz Insurance Attorney
Rachel J. Schwartz
Associate

Rachel J. Schwartz represents property and casualty insurance industry clients in litigation and counsels them on varied coverage matters, including coverage disputes arising under Commercial General Liability and Directors & Officer policies.

Rachel drafts pleadings, discovery requests and responses, and motions regarding declaratory judgment actions. She reviews insurance policies and conducts legal research on various insurance coverage topics, including late notice, policy exclusions, duty to defend, allocation, and NY Ins. L. 3420(d). She prepares tenders, carrier position...

rjschwartz@carltonfields.com
212.380.9636
www.carltonfields.com