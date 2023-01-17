January 17, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 17

45

January 17, 2023

January 16, 2023

Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman LLP
The Daily Intake

Court Rules that “Brown Bread” is Not Misleading

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

  • Last year we reported on a class-action lawsuit which alleged that a product described as “brown bread,” and which contained oat and rye flakes on the crust and a “no artificial preservatives or flavors” label claim, deceived consumers by creating the appearance of a healthier product consisting primarily of whole grains. In reality, the product consisted primarily of refined enriched grains, although it also contained some whole grains.

  • Last week, the Court rejected Plaintiff’s fraud claims because the labeling made no reference to the quantity of whole grains, nor did it even refer to “whole wheat” or “whole grain.”

  • The Court also dismissed breach of warranty claims because no notice had been given to Defendant of the breach; a negligent misrepresentation claim because, absent certain exceptions the court deemed inapplicable, such a claim cannot stand on economic loss alone; and an unjust enrichment claim because it was premised on the fraud claims. Additionally, the Court dismissed for lack of standing Plaintiff’s request for injunctive relief because by bringing action, Plaintiff demonstrated awareness of the alleged deficiency in the product, and therefore was unlikely to sustain future harm.

  • Plaintiff’s claims, with the exception of the negligent misrepresentation claim, were dismissed without prejudice so Plaintiff may amend the complaint and refile by January 26, 2023.

© 2023 Keller and Heckman LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 17
Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman offers global food and drug services to its clients. Our comprehensive and extensive food and drug practice is one of the largest in the world. We promote, protect, and defend products made by the spectrum of industries regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Commission and Member States authorities in the European Union (EU) and similar authorities throughout the world. The products we help get to market include foods, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, veterinary products, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. In addition...

