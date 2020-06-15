June 15, 2020

 

Article By
Peter Vogel
Foley & Lardner LLP
Coronavirus Resource Center

COVID-19 eCommerce Fraud: FTC Consumer Complaints

Monday, June 15, 2020

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) released “more state-level information available to the public about the complaints it receives from consumers related to COVID-19, with reports about online shopping problems topping the list of complaints in most states.”  The June 11, 2020 news release entitled “FTC Makes More State-Level Data Available About COVID-19 Related Complaints from Consumers” included “Explore Data with the FTC” with the following comments:

The COVID-19-related online shopping complaints from consumers include reports about items not arriving or not arriving when promised and items that are different than advertised. 

The FTC began releasing COVID-19-related complaint data in late March 2020. 

So far, the FTC has received more than 91,000 total COVID-19-related complaints between January 1 and June 8, 2020. 

Consumers have reported losing a total of more than $59.2 million to COVID-19-related fraud. 

California has reported the largest number of COVID-19-related complaints.

Consumers need to be wary eCommerce fraud during Covid-19, and hopefully the FTC report will help!

