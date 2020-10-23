COVID-19 Litigation and Labor Relations: Recent Union Trends During the Pandemic [PODCAST]

Bindu’s practice focuses on labor and employment law, with an emphasis on traditional labor matters including representation campaigns and unfair labor practice charges, as well as workplace safety and health law, assisting employers in enforcement matters before the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

The son of musicians and educators, Bindu was born and raised in Colima, a small town on the Pacific coast of Mexico, where he was home-schooled. In fact, his first day ever in a school classroom was when he began college. While an undergraduate, Bindu played guitar in a band which opened at shows in the Buffalo area for a number of groups, including the B-52s.

Bindu holds dual citizenship from Mexico and the United States, not surprisingly is fluent in Spanish, and is available to translate to and from Spanish.