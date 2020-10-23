October 23, 2020

Ashley Prickett Cuttino
Bindu R. Gross
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
COVID-19 Litigation and Labor Relations: Recent Union Trends During the Pandemic [PODCAST]

Thursday, October 22, 2020

In this podcast, Ashley Cuttino and Bindu Gross discuss the wide scope of the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) on both unionized and nonunionized workforces. The speakers also explain recent tactics unions have used to promote organizing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

© 2020, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume X, Number 296
Ashley Prickett Cuttino Employment Attorney Ogletree Deakins
Ashley Prickett Cuttino
Shareholder

Ashley concentrates her practice in management-side employment litigation, including defending claims against wage and hour, discrimination, wrongful discharge, and breach of contract.  She also has a broader general litigation practice that has allowed her to defend clients in complex toxic tort actions, class actions, asbestos personal injury defense, construction defect cases, and FELA claims for railroad clients.  Ashley’s specialty is complex litigation, class actions and multi-plaintiff litigation. She also advises clients in the area of traditional labor law and has defended both...

ashley.cuttino@ogletree.com
864-271-1300
ogletree.com
Bindu R. Gross
Associate

Bindu’s practice focuses on labor and employment law, with an emphasis on traditional labor matters including representation campaigns and unfair labor practice charges, as well as workplace safety and health law, assisting employers in enforcement matters before the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

The son of musicians and educators, Bindu was born and raised in Colima, a small town on the Pacific coast of Mexico, where he was home-schooled. In fact, his first day ever in a school classroom was when he began college. While an undergraduate, Bindu played guitar in a band which opened at shows in the Buffalo area for a number of groups, including the B-52s.

Bindu holds dual citizenship from Mexico and the United States, not surprisingly is fluent in Spanish, and is available to translate to and from Spanish.

bindu.gross@ogletree.com
12143132805
www.ogletree.com
