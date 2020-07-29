COVID-19: US State Policy Report – July 28, 2020

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

This report captures the shifting state, territorial and local government policies and guidance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and reopening of the economy in the US by tracking public information from official sources, such as gubernatorial comments, executive actions and guidance.

The following states have new or updated information: Illinois, Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Utah, and Virginia.

Hereinafter, for ease of reference, the term “state” will refer to all US states, territories and the District of Columbia.

New Documents Released on July 28, 2020

Illinois: Executive Order resuming transfer of individuals between correctional facilities (see here)

Kentucky: Public Health Order closing bars and reducing restaurant capacity due to a spike in cases (see here)

Nevada: Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Transition to Long-Term COVID-19 Mitigation Strategy (see here)

New Hampshire: Exhibit M to Emergency Order 29 Regarding College Tuition Savings Commission (see here)

New Jersey: Updated Quarantine Advisory Adding the District of Columbia, Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, and Puerto Rico (see here)

New York: Updated Quarantine Advisory Adding the District of Columbia, Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, and Puerto Rico (see here)

North Carolina: Executive Order 153 Restricting Late Night Service OF Alcoholic Beverages (see here)

Utah: Executive Order 46 Adopting Version 4.9 of Phased Guidelines for Reopening (see here)

Virginia: Executive Order 68 Additional Restrictions on the Eastern Region Due to COVID-19 (see here)

State Actions on Reopening Economies

Note: Bold text denotes new or updated information.

Alabama:

Stay at home order expired on April 30

Safer at Home order expired on May 15

New “Safer at Home” order issued on April 28 (see here)

State Health Stay at Home order (see here)

Governor plans to issue new “safer at home” order on April 30, which only encourages individuals to stay home (see here)

Businesses will begin reopening on April 30 if they follow sanitation and social distancing protocols (excluding theaters, bowling alleys, night clubs, and gyms)

State Health Safer at Home Order, including new reopening guidelines (see here)

Executive Order Amending Stay at Home Order to Allow for Certain Activities to Resume (see here)

Proclamation extending amended safer at home order until July 31 (see here)

Proclamation extending the state of emergency until September 9 (see here)

Amended Safer at Home Order requiring masks in public places (see here)

Alaska:

Stay at home order expired on April 11

Reopen Alaska Responsibly Plan announced on April 22 (see here)

Businesses were permitted to reopen beginning on April 24

Officials estimate the next phase could begin on May 8, but unclear which sectors this would involve (see here)

Guidance for various industries available on webpage (see here) Information on Phases 2-5 to be released soon

Update to Health Mandate 017 on Protective Measures for Independent Commercial Fishing Vessels – Additional Guidance (see here)

Arizona:

Arkansas:

Executive Order 20-13 Regarding Business Operations (see here)

Executive Order 20-20, establishing an Economic Recovery Taskforce (see here)

Phase One of allowing dine-in restaurants scheduled for May 11

“Ready for Business” program offers $15 million in grants for businesses to purchase PPE for employees (see here)

Reopening limited dine-in restaurant service on May 11 (see here)

Reopening gyms and fitness centers on May 4 (see here)

Department of Health Directive Regarding the Limited Reopening of Large Indoor Venues (see here)

Executive Order on liability protections for re-opening businesses (see here)

Executive Order extending state of emergency for 60 days (see here)

Executive Order allowing cities and localities to enforce face covering regulations (see here)

Executive Order requiring face masks to be worn indoors (see here)

California:

Indefinite Stay at Home order

Executive Order N-33-20 Stay at Home (see here)

The state will work with the Western Pact (Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Colorado) of states to introduce a phased reopening of the regional economy

Governor outlined four phase plan for reopening, with the second stage potentially weeks away (see here) Second stage: reopening some lower risk workplaces with adaptations (retail with curbside pickup, manufacturing, offices where teleworking is not possible, additional public spaces) (see here)

Governor intends to close all state beaches and parks (see here)

Gubernatorial announcement regarding Stage 2 of reopening beginning on May 8 (see here) Stage 2 does not include offices, seated dining at restaurants, shopping malls or schools at this point

Examples of businesses included: bookstores, clothing stores, florists and sporting goods stores

Guidance for Restaurants Reopening on May 27 (see here)

Guidance for Summer Camps and Private Camping (see here)

Executive Order D-2020-080 Allowing Elective Surgeries and Procedures under Certain Conditions (see here)

Gubernatorial announcement adding additional counties to list of counties required to close down indoor dining, fitness centers, and implement other restrictions (see here)

Gubernatorial announcement of school re-opening guidelines (see here)

Colorado:

Connecticut:

Delaware:

District of Columbia:

Florida:

Stay at Home order expired April 30

Executive Order 20-91 Safer at Home and Closing Nonessential Businesses (see here)

Executive Order 20-112 Phase 1: Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida’s Recovery (see here)

Executive Order 20-111 Limited Extension of Essential Services and Activities and Vacation Rental Prohibition until May 4 (see here)

The governor has established a Reopen Florida Task Force Industry Working Group (see here)

Reopening will begin on May 4 excluding Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties (see here) Certain businesses are excluded: movie theaters, bars, fitness centers, personal services (i.e., hair salons, nail salons, etc.)

Executive Order 20-21, extending Phase One of re-opening (see here) Counties in phase one are able to open personal services (i.e. hair salons, nail salons, etc.)

Executive Order 20-122 Allowing Miami-Dade and Broward Counties to Begin Opening (see here)

Executive Order 20-123 Regarding Full Phase 1 of Plan for Florida’s Recovery (see here)

Executive Order 20-131 Allowing Youth Sport Activities to Resume (see here)

Executive Order outlining Phase 2 of re-opening beginning June 5 (see here) Restaurants permitted to operate at 50% capacity Movie theaters and auditoriums may operate at 50% capacity Personal services may open with proper public health measures

Executive Order extending state of emergency for 60 days (see here)

Georgia:

Hawaii:

Stay at Home order expired on May 31 (see here)

Recovery website launched to offer resources for reopening of economy (see here)

Three stage plan for recovery, with all three stages operating concurrently

Gubernatorial Announcement of Reopening Plan (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Maui County, Kauai County, and Hawaii County to Reopen (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Lifting Quarantine Requirement for Inter-Island Travel on June 16 (see here)

Proclamation extending the state of emergency through July 31 (see here)

June 30 expiration of “Safer at Home” order

Gubernatorial announcement outlining traveler quarantine policy beginning on August 1 (see here)

Guidelines for live performances in restaurants and bars (see here)

Gubernatorial announcement pre-travel testing plan will be delayed until September 1, and requiring all travelers to quarantine for 14 days until plan is implemented (see here)

Emergency Proclamation extending state of emergency and mandatory 14 day traveler quarantine for until August 31 (see here)

Idaho:

Illinois:

Stay at Home order expired on May 31

Executive Order 30 Implementing a Revised Stay at Home Order with New Requirements (see here) Offers best practices for businesses permitted to reopen

Member of Midwestern Coalition which plans to jointly reopen economies in phases (Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana, Kentucky)

Publication of “Restore Illinois” Plan (see here)

Executive Order Outlining Phase 3 Reopening Guidelines (see here) Gyms and fitness centers remain closed Personal services allowed to re-open with face masks and proper social distancing

Declaration extending state of emergency until June 29

Executive Order cancelling state fairs for 2020 in response to coronavirus (see here)

Proclamation extending state of emergency for 30 days (see here)

Executive Order extending some COVID-19 related executive orders until July 26 (see here)

Executive Order outlining Phase 4 re-openings (see here)

Executive Order extending Phase 4.5 of reopening until July 30 (see here)

Executive Order allowing schools to re-open for in-person instruction ( see here )

Executive Order reissuing most expiring executive orders until August 22 (see here)

Indiana:

Stay at Home order expired May 1

Roadmap to Reopen Indiana Plan requires individuals to stay home during Stage 1, allows more movement during Stage 2 (see here)

Executive Order 20-22 Extending Stay at Home Order (see here)

Executive Order 20-26 Plan to Reopen Economy (see here)

Member of Midwestern Coalition which plans to jointly reopen economies in phases (Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Kentucky)

State Health Commissioner Announcement that Contact Tracing has Begun Across the State (see here)

Executive Order 20-28 Advancing the State to Stage 3 of Reopening Beginning May 22 (see here)

Executive Order outlining Phase 4 of re-opening (see here) Retail businesses permitted to open at 100% occupancy Businesses must have public health guidelines on health screenings and social distancing in place for their employees

Executive Order outlining Phase 4.5 of re-opening (see here)

Executive Order requiring face masks be worn in public places (see here)

Iowa:

June 25 expiration of State of Emergency

No stay at home/shelter in place order has been enacted, but the state ordered non-essential businesses to close for the duration of the public health emergency (see here)

Public Health Proclamation Extending State of Emergency until June 25, and Allowing Bars, Wineries and Clubs to Reopen on May 28 (see here)

Proclamation which extended the state of emergency also allowed for some incremental reopening (see here)

Public Health Proclamation Allowing Dental Services and Other Businesses to Reopen (see here)

Extension of Emergency Declaration Allowing for Restaurants, Gyms, and Hair Salons to Open Beginning May 15 (see here)

Emergency Proclamation Allowing for Additional Reopenings (see here)

Public Health Proclamation Outlining Additional Reopening Guidelines for Fitness Centers, Theaters, and Essential Surgeries (see here)

Public Health Proclamation outlining re-opening guidelines for restaurants (see here)

Emergency Health Proclamation outlining school re-openings (see here)

Emergency Proclamation extending social distance requirements for bars and restaurants (see here)

Kansas:

Stay at Home order expired on May 3

Executive Order 20-24 Extending Stay at Home Order (see here)

Executive Order 20-29, Implementing the First Phase of Kansas’ Reopening Plan (see here)

Phase One of reopening plan began May 4

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Entering Phase 1.5 of Economic Reopening on May 18 (see here) Personal services and fitness centers will be allowed to open with social distancing measures and appointment scheduling.

Executive Order 20-31 Initiating Phase 1.5 of Economic Reopening (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Entering Phase 2 of Reopening on May 22 (see here)

Executive Order 20-34 Implementing Phase 2 of Reopening Plan on May 22 (see here)

Gubernatorial announcement most counties in state will be moving to Phase 3 of re-opening (see here)

Executive Order requiring face coverings to be worn in public (see here)

Executive Order 58 Delaying the 2020-2021 K-12 School Year *Unsigned until State Board of Education approves (see here)

Executive Order 59 Requiring COVID-19 Mitigation Measures in Schools (see here)

Kentucky:

Indefinite “Healthy at Home” order

Executive Order 2020-257 Healthy at Home (see here)

Released seven benchmarks for reopening the economy on April 17 (see here)

Governor’s 10 Rules for Reopening for businesses (see here)

Phase One Reopening: Elective medical procedures resumed on April 27 (see here)

Details for phases of reopening the health care industry (see here) Outpatient surgeries and other invasive procedures can resume on May 6

Additional guidelines for reopening and how nonessential businesses can apply for reopening (see here) May 11 – Manufacturing, construction, vehicle and vessel dealerships, professional services (at 50% of pre-outbreak capacity), horse racing (without spectators), pet grooming and boarding Added on May 4: photography, office-based businesses (at 50 percent of pre-pandemic capacity) (see here) May 20 – Retail, houses of worship May 25 – Social gatherings of no more than 10 people, barbers, salons, cosmetology businesses and similar services

Guidance for gatherings up to 50 people (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Guidance on Safety Expectations and Best Practices for Kentucky Schools (see here)

Gubernatorial announcement in-person visits at long term care facilities will resume on July 15 (see here)

Public Health Advisory Recommending Quarantine Following Travel from Certain States (see here)

Public Health Advisory Recommending Quarantine Following Travel from Certain States (see here)

Public Health Order Limiting Gatherings to 10 People or Fewer (see here)

Public Health Order closing bars and reducing restaurant capacity due to a spike in cases (see here)

Louisiana:

Stay at Home order expired on May 15

Executive Order JBE-33-2020 Stay at Home (see here)

Expecting that churches and retailers would be allowed to reopen statewide beginning on May 16 (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Preparation for Phase One of Reopening (video)

Launched “Open Safely” website to provide guidance to businesses as they reopen (see here) Portal for businesses to register for guidance and support

Gubernatorial announcement stay-at-home order will expire on May 15 and state will enter Phase 1 of re-opening (see here)

Executive Order 58-JBE-2020 Implementing Phase One of Reopening Plan (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Phase Two of Reopening Beginning on June 5 (see here) Businesses that may open at 50 percent occupancy include: Restaurants, cafes and coffee shops Shopping malls (including food courts, following restaurant guidance) Gyms and fitness centers Barber and beauty shops and nail salons Movie theaters Racetracks (no spectators) Museums (including children’s museums), zoos, aquariums (no tactile exhibits) Bars and breweries with LDH food permits Massage establishments, spas, and tattoo establishments (under strict guidance from LDH), esthetician services (under strict guidance from the Cosmetology Board) Pool halls, bowling alleys and skating rinks Event Centers and wedding venues Outdoor playgrounds and play centers

Gubernatorial announcement Phase 2 restrictions will be extended for 28 days (see here)

Executive Order extending Phase 2 for 28 days (see here)

Proclamation mandating mask wearing in public spaces, limiting gatherings to 50, and closing bars for in-person dining (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding the Extension of Phase Two Order until August 7 (see here)

Executive Order extending Phase 2 of re-opening until August 7 and implementing a mask mandate (see here)

Executive Order extending state of emergency until August 7 (see here)

Maine:

Maryland:

Executive Order 20-03-30-01 Stay at Home (see here)

“Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery” plan for reopening released on April 24 (see here)

Reopening plan includes three stages, but no official timeline or dates

Executive Order 20-05-13-01 Allowing Certain Businesses To Reopen, Including Retail Businesses at 50% Capacity (see here)

Stage One of “Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery” began Implementation on May 15 (see here)

Executive Order Allowing for Additional Reopenings (see here) Parks and beaches may reopen at the direction of the local public health department Retail establishments can operate at 50% capacity Barber shops are permitted to open

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Implementation of Stage Two of Reopening Plan on June 5 (see here) This stage will include the reopenings of personal services businesses and state government agencies. Additional businesses permitted to reopen with precautions in place: real estate offices, travel agencies, auto dealer showrooms, bank branches and various other offices

Executive Order allowing additional businesses to re-open (see here) Theaters and amusement parks permitted to open beginning June 12 Indoor dining allowed to begin on June 12

Gubernatorial announcement Multnomah County vehicle inspection stations to open on June 30 (see here)

Gubernatorial announcement of school reopening guidelines (see here)

Massachusetts:

Michigan:

Minnesota:

Mississippi:

Missouri:

Department of Health Stay at Home order expired May 3 (see here)

State of Emergency extended until June 15

“Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan includes multiple phases (see here)

Phase One of reopening plan began on May 4 and will last until the end of May; allows return to most activities as long as social distancing is implemented (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Phase One Will be Extended through June 15 (see here)

Gubernatorial announcement state will move to Phase 2 of re-opening on June 16 (see here)

Montana:

Stay at home directive expired on April 27

Reopening the Big Sky: Phased Approach (see here)

Other directives are set to expire at the end of the state of emergency, or are otherwise still in place

See April 22 Directive Implementing Executive Orders 2-2020 and 3-2020 (see here)

Gubernatorial announcement allowing for gyms, movie theaters, and museums to open on May 15 (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Entering Phase Two of Reopening on June 1 (see here)

Updated Directive to Permit Safe Visitation in Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities (see here)

Gubernatorial announcement of state school re-opening guidelines (see here)

Directive Requiring Face Coverings in Certain Indoor Spaces and Outdoor Gatherings (see here)

Nebraska:

Directed Health Measures (DHMs) have been changed to ease some restrictions (see here)

Dental practices and dine-in at restaurants will be allowed to reopen on May 4 (see here)

All 19 DHMs (one for each county) will be active until May 31 (see here)

Phase One of reopening began May 4

Schools scheduled to reopen after July 1 (see here)

Gubernatorial announcement allowing youth baseball and softball to resume June 1 (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding the Launch of State Coronavirus Website (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Back to School Overview (see here)

Nevada:

Certain non-essential business closures and Safer at Home order expired on May 15

Emergency Directive 016 Extending Certain Directives and Allowing Some Activities to Resume (see here)

Governor has said some parts of the order will be extended, no details available as of April 27 (see here)

Joined Western states coalition (Oregon, Washington, California) to coordinate reopening on April 27 (see here)

“Nevada United Road Map to Recovery” reopening plan (see here) Phase One includes allowing hospitals to resume medically necessary procedures

Dining in at restaurants permitted beginning on May 9 (see here)

Road to Recovery Phase One Initial Guidance (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Moving Nevada into Phase Two of Reopening Plan on May 29 (see here) Includes guidance on which businesses may reopen throughout Phase Two (with restrictions, and not necessarily at the start of the phase): Gyms and fitness facilities Bars and taverns Salons providing skin or aesthetic services Day and overnight spas Massage services Body art and piercing establishments Aquatic facilities and swimming pools Water parks Museums, art galleries, zoos, and aquariums Movie theaters, bowling alleys, indoor malls, and other indoor venues (not including casinos) Mini golf and amusement parks Events without spectators (i.e., sporting events, concerts, entertainment, etc.) Places of worship

Directive Requiring Face Masks in Public (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Gradually Lifting Eviction Moratorium and Introducing Rental Assistance Program (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Emergency Directive Extending Phase Two of Reopening (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement that Bars in Certain Counties Must Close on July 10 (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Counties Facing Restrictions on Bars, Pubs, Taverns, Distilleries, Breweries, and Wineries (see here)

Emergency Directive 027 Implementing Certain Restrictions for Counties with Elevated Disease Transmission (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Transition to Long-Term COVID-19 Mitigation Strategy (see here)

New Hampshire:

New Jersey:

New Mexico:

Public Health Order Closing Businesses and Instructing Residents to Stay Home (see here)

No reopening plan released, but the governor has said she welcomes input from businesses and employee groups as she creates one (see here)

Modifications to Public Health Order Allowing Limited Reopening of Businesses and Requiring Masks in Public Places (see here)

Amended Public Health Order Allowing Outdoor or Patio Services at Dine-In Restaurants with Some Restrictions (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Restaurants to Open with Indoor Seating and Retail Businesses to Operate at 50% Capacity (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing “Soft Reopening” for Breweries on June 13-14, with Broader Reopening on June 15 (see here)

Executive Order requiring travelers to the state to quarantine (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Updated Health Order (see here) Indoor seating at restaurants and breweries is prohibited State parks accessible only to residents of New Mexico Requires individuals to wear face masks while exercising

Public Health Order Re-Enacting Emergency Public Health Restrictions through July 30 (see here)

New York:

North Carolina:

Stay at home order expired on May 8

Safer at Home order remains in place

Announced three phase reopening plan on April 23 (see here)

Executive Order 135 extended Stay at Home order to May 8 (see here)

Executive Order 138 Easing Restrictions on Businesses, Traveling and Gathering, Phase 1 (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Entering Phase Two of Reopening on May 22 (see here)

Executive Order 141 Easing Restrictions on Travel, Business Operations, and Mass Gatherings in Phase 2 (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement of Workplace Safety Training Program Related to COVID-19 (see here)

Guidelines for Reopening K-12 Schools for 2020-21 School Year (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Pausing Reopening in Phase Two for an Additional Three Weeks (see here)

Executive Order 147 Extending Phase Two of Reopening and Requiring Face Masks in Public (see here)

Finalized StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit for K-12 Schools (see here)

Executive Order 153 Restricting Late Night Service of Alcoholic Beverages (see here)

North Dakota:

Ohio:

Oklahoma:

Open Up and Recover Safely (OURS) Plan (phased) released on April 22 (see here)

Declaration of State of Emergency and certain restrictions released on April 24 (see here)

Phase Two of reopening set to begin on May 15 (see here)

Guidance for Safe Nursing Home and Long-Term Care Facility Visitation Beginning on June 15 (see here)

Oregon:

Pennsylvania:

Puerto Rico:

Indefinite curfew

Extension of lockdown and curfew orders until May 25 (see here) Same executive order allows certain commercial businesses and industries to resume operations on May 11, if certain requirements are met

Curfew extended until June 15, but limited reopenings permitted (see here)

Gubernatorial announcement curfew will be extended until July 22 (see here)

Rhode Island:

Stay at home expired on May 8 and was replaced with an order detailing opening procedures and limiting all social gatherings to 5 (see here)

Governor hopes to be able to lift stay at home order on May 9, beginning multiphase reopening of the state (see here)

No detailed plan has been released yet

Executive Order implementing Phase 2 of reopening beginning June 1 (see here)

Executive Order 20-50 Regarding Phase Three of Reopening (see here)

South Carolina:

South Dakota:

No official guidelines on reopening of economy available yet

Executive Order 2020-22 Transitioning State Employees Back to Work (see here)

Working on reopening individual businesses (i.e., meat producers) rather than an overall plan (see here)

Meat-processing plants expected to reopen within a matter of days due to state and federal support (see here)

Tennessee:

Stay at home order expired on April 30

Executive Order 30 Allowing Tennesseans to Return to Work Safely While Encouraging Continued Adherence to Health Guidelines to Limit the Spread of COVID-19 (see here)

Governor plans to allow stay at home order to expire on April 30 (see here)

Governor released “Tennessee Pledge,” the plan for reopening the state’s economy; first businesses to reopen will be restaurants and retail stores beginning on April 27 (see here)

Tennessee Pledge plan asks businesses to create safe conditions rather than utilizing a statewide mandate (see here)

Executive Order 33 Allowing the Reopening of Close Contact Personal Services Pursuant to New Safety Guidelines (see here)

Executive Order 35 Allowing the Reopening of Small Group, Non-Contact Entertainment and Recreational Venues Pursuant to New Safety Guidelines (see here)

Executive Order 38 Expanding the Number of Tennesseans Who May Return to Work (see here)

Executive Order 49 Amending Requirements Concerning Long-Term-Care Facility Visitation (see here)

Executive Order 54 Providing Local Governments With Authority Concerning Face Coverings (see here)

Texas:

US Virgin Islands:

Safer at Home order expired on May 4

Safer at Home Order allowing for phased reopening (see here)

Utah:

Vermont:

Stay at Home order expired on May 15

Addendum 14 to Executive Order 01-20 encourages Vermonters to stay home, but does not mandate it

Addendum Six to Executive Order 01-20 Stay Home, Stay Safe (see here)

Addendum 12 to Executive Order 01-20 Work Smart & Stay Safe – Restart VT Phase III (see here)

Addendum 13 to Executive Order 01-20 Play Smary and Play Safe, Restart Phase V reopening some outdoor recreation facilities (see here)

Governor created the Economic Mitigation and Recovery Task Force to manage the reopening of the state economy (see here)

Executive Order 01-20 Detailing Phased Reopening of Certain Businesses (see here)

Addendum 15 to Executive Order 01-20 Regarding Outdoor Restaurants, Bars and Other Establishments that Offer Food and Drink (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Dental Procedures, Summer Camps, and Other In-Person Activities Will be Permitted to Resume (see here)

Amended and Restated Version of Executive Order 01-20 Declaring a State of Emergency in Response to COVID-19 and National Guard Call-Out (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Expansion of Trusted Travel Policy (see here)

Amended Executive Order 01-20 Declaring State of Emergency (see here)

Addendum One to Amended EO 01-20 Extending the State of Emergency (see here)

Addendum 2 to Amended And Restated Executive Order 01-20 Strengthening the Use of Facial Covering (see here)

Virginia:

Stay at Home Order expired on June 10

Executive Order 55 Stay at Home (see here)

Governor has discussed a phased reopening plan in conjunction with Maryland and the District of Columbia, noting that the earliest Phase One could begin in earnest would be May 8 (see here)

Gubernatorial announcement of Phase One re-opening guidelines to begin no sooner than May 15 (see here) Retail stores will be allowed to open with a 50% occupancy, but gyms and fitness centers will remain closed

Executive Order outlining Phase One restrictions (see here)

Executive Order allowing some Northern Virginia counties to delay economic reopening until May 28 (see here)

Executive Order 65 Regarding Phase Two of Reopening Plan, excluding the City of Richmond and the Northern Virginia Region (see here)

Executive Order 65 Regarding Phase Two of Reopening (see here)

Gubernatorial announcement establishing guidance for reopening intuitions of higher education (see here)

Guidelines for Phase Three of Reopening Plan (see here)

Executive Order 67 Regarding Phase Three of Reopening (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding First-in-the-Nation Workplace Safety Standards for COVID-19 Pandemic (see here)

Executive Order 68 Additional Restrictions on the Eastern Region Due to COVID-19 (see here)

Washington:

West Virginia:

Wisconsin:

Emergency Order 28 Safer at Home (see here)

Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the governor’s “Safer at Home” order on May 13 (see here)

Badger Bounce Back plan released, using “gating criteria” to determine timeline for reopening (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Expanded Contact Tracing Efforts (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Distribution of PPE to Schools, Food Processors, and Businesses (see here)

Wyoming:

Governor discussed plan to reopen on April 23, will be implemented in phases (see here) Public Health Order Opening Certain Businesses (see here) Public Health Order Allowing Restricted Openings of Personal Services Businesses (see here) New Public Health Orders Allow Gyms, Barber Shops, Hair Salons, and Other Personal Care Services to Reopen Under Specific Operating Conditions (see here)

Modified Public Health Order Allowing Restaurants to Offer Indoor and Outdoor Dining Service under Specific Conditions (see here)

Modified Public Health Orders Expanding the Public Gathering Limit and Permitting Larger Gatherings for Religious Service (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Restaurants to Resume Dine-In Services (see here)

Fifth Modification to Public Health Order 2 Prohibiting Gatherings of Greater than 25 People with Some Exemptions (see here) Religious and faith-based organizations are exempted Outdoor events may not exceed 250 people In effect from June 1 to June 15

Fifth Modification to Public Health Order 3 Regarding Nail Salons, Hair Salons, Barber Shops, Massage Therapy Services, Tattoo, Body Art, and Piercing Shops, and Cosmetology, Electrology, and Esthetic Services (see here) Allows for limited reopenings of these businesses and services Mandates face coverings and appointment-only services In effect from June 1 to June 15

Fifth Modification to Public Health Order Regarding Bars, Restaurants, Theaters, Gymnasiums, Child Care Facilities, K-12 Schools, Colleges, Universities, and Trade Schools (see here)

Allows dine-in services to resume with social distancing measures and cleaning protocols

Gyms may reopen with social distancing measures and cleaning protocols

Spas and saunas to remain closed

Movie theaters, performance theaters, opera houses, concert halls, and music halls may reopen with social distancing measures and cleaning protocols

Child care providers may reopen with no more than 25 children in one room

Educational facilities may reopen with limits

In effect from June 1 to June 15

Sixth Modification to Public Health Order 1, Allowing Childcare Facilities to Resume Normal Operations and Expanding the Permitted Size of Group Fitness Classes to 50 Participants (see here)

Sixth Modification of Public Health Order 3, No Longer Requiring Personal Care Services to Operate by Appointment Only (see here)

Guidance on Outdoor Visitation at Long-Term Care Facilities (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Extending Current Public Health Orders through July 15 (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding the Extension of current public health orders through July 31 (see here)

Several states are coordinating closely with others within geographic vicinity on pandemic response and economic recovery efforts, including:

Northeastern Coalition:

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Massachusetts

Western Coalition:

California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Nevada On May 11, the coalition sent a letter to Congressional leadership asking for federal support (see here)



