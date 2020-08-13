August 13, 2020

Volume X, Number 226

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

August 12, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 11, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 10, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Emory Ireland
Stuart E. Fross
Stephen M. Meli
Michelle E.P. Nunez
Foley & Lardner LLP
Dashboard Insights

Credit Funds, Done Right, Can Be an Opportunity for Banks

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Recent changes to the Volcker Rule, which become effective October 1, 2020, will permit banks and their affiliates (for convenience, “banks”) to sponsor credit funds, whose primary assets are loans and other debt instruments which the bank could hold directly.  The recent changes (the “Final Rule”) exempt credit funds from the Volcker Rule’s prohibition on sponsoring a covered fund.

The assets of the fund can include interest rate and foreign exchange derivatives, but only if they relate by their terms to the loans and other assets of the fund, and reduce the interest rate and foreign exchange risks of those assets.  Other derivatives, including commodity forward contracts, are prohibited.

The fund can own equity securities only if they are securities which the bank could hold directly and are received on customary terms in connection with loan transactions.  Examples might include a warrant that the fund receives as an equity kicker in a loan transaction, and which regulators expect will not exceed five percent of the value of the fund’s total investment in the borrower (or affiliated borrowers) at the time the loan is made.  Another example would be securities received to limit the fund’s losses on a troubled loan. 

The fund cannot engage in proprietary trading, as defined in the Volcker Rule, and cannot issue asset-backed securities.

The bank can acquire an ownership interest in the fund, but must treat the fund as an affiliate for purposes of the limitations on affiliate transactions imposed by sections 23A and 23B of the Federal Reserve Act.  This means, for example, that the bank may not be able to buy interests in the funds for its fiduciary accounts, or buy interests in the fund during an underwriting if an affiliate is a principal underwriter.

The bank cannot guarantee the obligations or performance of the fund or any borrower or other entity who receives a loan or other investment from the fund; must ensure that the fund complies with the safety and soundness standards that are applicable to the bank; and must disclose to investors (i) that losses will be borne solely by the investors, (ii) that the investor should read the fund documents before investing, (iii) that such investments are not insured by the FDIC and are not deposits, obligations of, or endorsed or guaranteed in any way by any banking entity, and (iv) the role of the bank and its affiliates and employees in sponsoring or providing services to the fund.

None of the activities of the fund can expose the bank to a high-risk asset or a high-risk trading strategy, a threat to the safety and soundness of the bank, or a material conflict of interest.  Conflicts of interest can be mitigated by disclosure or information barriers, but such steps are unlikely to be persuasive when viewed with 20-20 hindsight in a trouble situation.

Done right, credit funds can generate income from loan originations without increasing the size of the balance sheet.  Done wrong, banks could experience the kind of regulatory and financial problems that were encountered by some of the banks which sponsored real estate investment trusts in the 1970s.

© 2020 Foley & Lardner LLPNational Law Review, Volume X, Number 225

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Emory Ireland, Foley Lardner, Financial Industry Lawyer, Information Security Attorney
Emory Ireland
Partner

Emory Ireland is a partner and business lawyer with Foley & Lardner LLP and a member of the Finance & Financial Institutions and Privacy, Security & Information Management Practices and the Sports Industry Team. He is a former chair of the Finance Practice.

Mr. Ireland has more than 40 years of experience representing clients in:

  • Sophisticated financing transactions

  • Loan workouts and bankruptcies

  • Derivative transactions

    ...
eireland@foley.com
414-297-5624
www.foley.com
www.foley.com/blogs/
Stuart E. Fross
Stuart E. Fross, Foley Lardner, Securities lawyer, Finance Attorney
Partner

Stuart Fross is a partner and business lawyer with Foley & Lardner LLP where he concentrates his practice on securities laws and regulations, as part of the Private Equity & Venture Capital, Transactional & Securities and International Practices.

Mr. Fross’ main focus is investment managers and pooled investment vehicles, including U.S. registered open-end, closed end and exchange traded funds, bank collective investment funds (with an emphasis a stable value funds), UCITS funds, as well as private funds, organized in the US and offshore. Mr. Fross has extensive experience in equity, high-income and fixed income trading operations, as well as with distribution related issues for registered and unregistered funds. 

sfross@foley.com
617-50-3382
www.foley.com
www.foley.com/blogs/
Stephen M. Meli
Stephen M. Meli Business Attorney Foley & Lardner Boston, MA
Partner

Stephen M. Meli is a partner and business lawyer with Foley & Lardner LLP. Steve is based in the firm’s Boston office where he is a member of the Transactions Practice and focuses on fund formation, emerging and spin-out fund sponsors and institutional investor representation.

Fund Formation Experience

Steve focuses his practice on lower and middle market buyout, venture capital, growth equity, credit and similar private funds, including funds-of-funds and secondary funds.

With an emphasis on commercial sense and practicality, Steve advises sponsors on every...

smeli@foley.com
617-226-3107
www.foley.com/en
www.foley.com/en/insights
Michelle E.P. Nunez
Michelle E.P. Nunez, Foley, Commercial restructuring lawyer, formation of funds attorney
Senior Counsel

Michelle E.P. Nuñez is a senior counsel and business lawyer with Foley & Lardner LLP. She counsels institutional investors, unregistered funds, including hedge funds and private equity funds, and their advisers on a range of U.S. legal and regulatory matters relating to fund investments, the structuring, restructuring and formation of funds, fund reorganizations, acquisitions and mergers, regulatory and compliance matters relating to existing funds, fund governance issues and investment adviser compliance. Ms. Nuñez also advises impact investors on the legal and...

mnunez@foley.com
617-226-3139
www.foley.com
www.foley.com/blogs