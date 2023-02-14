February 14, 2023

Frank D. Davis
John Surma

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Criminal Referrals and OSHA Violations, Part I: When Movie Sets Are Under OSHA’s Spotlight [PODCAST]

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

In this podcast series, Frank Davis and John Surma, members of Ogletree’s Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group, discuss the circumstances under which criminal prosecution may result from a violation of the Occupational Health and Safety (OSH) Act by doing a deep dive into the fatal shooting on set of the movie, “Rust.” Frank and John review what is required for a finding of a “willful” violation of the OSH Act’s General Duty Clause. They also focus on activity in the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Region 6, and the investigation of the “Rust” shooting by the New Mexico Occupational Health & Safety Bureau.

 

Frank D. Davis
Shareholder

Frank Davis is Board Certified in labor and employment law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. His clients know he is ready to use his knowledge to manage a crisis on a moment’s notice.  In fact, in the last year, he managed labor relations matters and workplace safety inspections and fatalities in over 35 different states.

Frank’s experience managing crisis events makes him especially suited to counsel clients on strategies to avoid catastrophic litigation and other cost-savings efforts:

[email protected]
214-987-3892
www.ogletree.com
John Surma
Shareholder

John D. Surma is a shareholder in the Houston, Texas office of Ogletree Deakins. His practice focuses on representing employers in workplace safety and health matters, including preventive advice and counseling, regulatory actions, and investigation.

John counsels and represent clients throughout the United States before a variety of regulatory agencies including OSHA, MSHA, the U.S. Chemical Safety Board, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Federal Railroad Administration/American Association of...

[email protected]
713-655-5772
ogletree.com
