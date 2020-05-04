May 4, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

May 04, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 03, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 02, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 01, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Anthony J. Eppert
Hunton Andrews Kurth
C-Suite Compensation Center

Current Compensation Issues (Part 5 of 7): Revisit Stock Ownership Policy Requirements

Monday, May 4, 2020

The purpose of this Post is remind publicly-traded companies to revisit their stock ownership policies to determine whether a temporary waiver of the policy requirements is advisable.  This Post is Part 5 of a 7-Part series addressing compensation adjustments that Compensation Committees could consider in order to continue to incent and retain their executive officers in today’s economy.

Stock Ownership Policies Typically Denominated in Dollars

Equity ownership goals within stock ownership policies are typically denominated in shares or dollars (the latter being a fixed dollar amount or a percentage of compensation).  Dollar-denominated guidelines are the most common among publicly traded companies, and many of these guidelines are based upon a percentage of base salary.  For those companies where compliance with their stock ownership guidelines is denominated in dollars, any significant drop in stock price is likely to cause the executive to fail the policy’s requirements.

Consider a Temporary Waiver of the Policy Requirements

Compensation Committees could consider a temporary waiver of the stock ownership requirements, with the idea that the issue will be revisited in the Fall of 2020.  But in exchange for such waiver, the executive should be required to hold (i.e., not be able to sell) all shares currently subject to the policy.  Such hold requirement should continue until the issue is revisited in the Fall of 2020.

Related Posts

Blog posts that are part of this 7-part series include:

Copyright © 2020, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. All Rights Reserved.

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Anthony Eppert, Andrews Kurth Law Firm, Labor and Employment Attorney
Anthony J. Eppert
Partner

Tony's legal practice focuses on executive compensation and employee benefit arrangements (including their related tax, accounting, securities and corporate governance issues) in the United States and abroad. Before entering private practice, he served as a judicial clerk to the Hon. Richard F. Suhrheinrich of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

anthonyeppert@andrewskurth.com
713-220-4276
www.huntonak.com