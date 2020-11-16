Deadline Approaching: TSCA CDR Reports Due November 30, 2020

Monday, November 16, 2020

Every four years, under the Chemical Data Reporting (CDR) Rule issued pursuant to the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), manufacturers (including importers) must provide U.S. EPA with information on the production and use of certain chemicals in commerce. EPA uses CDR data to support risk screening, risk assessment, chemical prioritization, risk evaluation, and risk management activities.

The CDR reporting requirement applies to manufacturers and importers with production (or importation) volumes of 25,000 lbs or more of certain chemicals, or 2,500 lbs or more of certain reduced reporting threshold chemical substances. CDR reporting obligations for the 2020 reporting period are triggered if the annual production or importation thresholds at a particular facility were met or exceeded during any of the calendar years 2016 through 2019. There are some limited exemptions, including for small volumes or impurities.

CDR reports must be submitted through EPA’s Central Data Exchange (CDX) system, and are due by November 30, 2020.