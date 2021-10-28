October 28, 2021

Volume XI, Number 301
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

October 27, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

October 26, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

October 25, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Jessica K. Lang
Ahmed M. Khan
Porter S. Young

Jackson Lewis P.C.
Immigration Blog

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Department of Justice Action Suggests Employers Need to Adjust How They Recruit Foreign Workers

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

The PERM Labor Certification Process (PERM) has been used since 2005 by U.S. employers to sponsor foreign national employees for Lawful Permanent Residence, also known as “green cards.” Through the PERM process, employers are required to test the U.S. labor market through a very structured, highly regulated recruitment designed to protect U.S. workers and see if any minimally qualified U.S. workers are available for the position. The employer can only sponsor a foreign national for a green card through the PERM process if no minimally qualified U.S. workers apply for the position. Employers may need to adjust their settled expectations about PERM recruitments in light of a recent lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ in that case stated that similar recruiting efforts should be undertaken for U.S. workers and foreign nationals. In 2020, the DOJ filed a lawsuit against a company alleging that its PERM recruitment process discriminated against U.S. workers. Even though the company had followed all regulatory requirements set by the Department of Labor (DOL), which supervises the green card process, the DOJ posited the company’s recruitment was still discriminatory because the process did not closely resemble the employer’s usual recruiting procedures. DOJ said the company’s recruitment practices for comparable PERM-related and non-PERM-related positions varied significantly. Although the company complied with DOL’s recruitment procedures for the PERM-related positions, the DOJ alleged the company relied on purportedly less effective advertising methods designed to deter U.S. applicants when recruiting for PERM-related positions, and that in doing so they effectively discriminated against U.S. workers. The company decided to settle the case for millions and allow its PERM processes to be subject to additional scrutiny (“supervised recruitment”) from DOL for the next three years.

DOJ appears to be taking a holistic approach when enforcing the PERM program. In addition to ensuring that all regulatory requirements are met, the government is communicating to all U.S. employers that they should align their normal recruiting practices when recruiting for PERM positions. DOJ did not comment on whether the DOL regulations are discriminatory in and of itself.

For the time being, the PERM process remains unchanged; however, PERM-sponsoring employers should consider reviewing their hiring practices for both PERM and regular recruitment to:

  • Ensure all positions have associated requisition numbers categorized by job profiles

  • Institute centralized application methods so all applicants are invited to submit resumes using same or similar media (i.e., email or electronic submission through careers website)

  • Streamline job descriptions across all ad postings

  • Maintaining a database of applicants for all positions and allowing internal HR teams to identify, consider, and hire from the larger pool of applicants

  • Capture requirements (i.e., educational, years of experience) and benefits offered for each role (e.g., telecommuting or remote work, travel requirements)

  • Offer newly opened positions to recently laid off employees

  • Provide anti-discrimination training for HR and Talent Acquisition teams

Employers are urged to consult their legal counsel to review the practical application of PERM recruiting regulations on their standard practices to ensure they are fairly considering applicants who apply for employment.

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2021National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 300
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Jessica Lang Immigration Lawyer Jackson Lewis
Jessica K. Lang
Lang

Jessica K. Lang is an Associate in the Boston, Massachusetts, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. Her practice focuses solely on business immigration matters. Ms. Lang counsels corporate clients and their foreign national employees on a full range of employment-based non-immigrant visas, as well as petitions for Permanent Labor Certification before the U.S. Department of Labor and petitions for lawful permanent residence with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service. She also advises clients on I-9 and E-Verify compliance issues.

jessica.lang@jacksonlewis.com
617-305-1228
www.jacksonlewis.com
Ahmed M. Khan
Associate

Ahmed M. Khan is an associate in the White Plains, New York, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. His practice focuses on representing employers in workplace law matters, including preventive advice and counseling.

Ahmed.Khan@jacksonlewis.com
914-946-1216
www.jacksonlewis.com
Porter S. Young
Porter S. Young Immigration Employment Attorney Jackson Lewis Washington DC
Associate

Porter S. Young is an associate in the Washington, D.C. Region office of Jackson Lewis P.C. Porter represents employers in immigration matters and is known by colleagues and peers for his positive attitude and outstanding work ethic. 

Whether assisting employers in obtaining employment-based visas for foreign employees or immigrant visa petitions, Porter works diligently to meet his clients’ needs.

An immigrant himself, Porter served as a student attorney in the Immigration Clinical Program while in law school, helping others navigate the complexities of...

Porter.Young@jacksonlewis.com
703-483-8301
www.jacksonlewis.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement