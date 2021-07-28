Despite CDC Guidance, Masking Remains a Local School Board Decision

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

As our Firm noted in yesterday’s Legal Update, the CDC put out updated guidance regarding the use of masks due to the impact of the delta variant. As noted, the updated CDC guidance recommends that masks be worn at schools. Please recognize that such information from the CDC is only “guidance” and it is not a requirement or mandate. More specifically, the CDC guidance notes:

CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Further, the CDC indicates that “[c]hildren should return to full-time in-person learning in the fall with proper prevention strategies in place.” As with all guidance, all districts should evaluate what is best for their individual district based upon the information available to you and in consultation with your local health officials.