July 28, 2021

Volume XI, Number 209

 

July 28, 2021

July 27, 2021

July 26, 2021

Christine V. Hamiel
James R. Macy

von Briesen & Roper, s.c.
Despite CDC Guidance, Masking Remains a Local School Board Decision

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

As our Firm noted in yesterday’s Legal Update, the CDC put out updated guidance regarding the use of masks due to the impact of the delta variant. As noted, the updated CDC guidance recommends that masks be worn at schools. Please recognize that such information from the CDC is only “guidance” and it is not a requirement or mandate. More specifically, the CDC guidance notes:

CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Further, the CDC indicates that “[c]hildren should return to full-time in-person learning in the fall with proper prevention strategies in place.” As with all guidance, all districts should evaluate what is best for their individual district based upon the information available to you and in consultation with your local health officials.

©2021 von Briesen & Roper, s.c
Christine V. Hamiel
Christine V. Hamiel

Chrissy Hamiel is a Shareholder and Chair of the School Law Section where she concentrates her practice on assisting school districts on all aspects of law surrounding education.

chamiel@vonbriesen.com
414-287-1266
www.vonbriesen.com
James R. Macy
James R. Macy

Jim Macy represents employers in labor negotiations, discrimination defense, disability and ADA issues, wrongful discharge or employment contract disputes, non-competition issues and other difficult personnel transactions.

Jim represents numerous school districts providing advice on a wide variety of school law issues including student rights,...

jmacy@vonbriesen.com
920-232-4841
www.vonbriesen.com
