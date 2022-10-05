DHS Announces 18-Month Extension for Burma TPS

Tuesday, October 4, 2022

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has extended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Burma for an additional 18 months from November 26, 2022, through May 25, 2024, due to the extraordinary and temporary conditions in Burma that prevent individuals from safely returning. This means that approximately 1,000 current beneficiaries will be able to remain in the United States beyond November 26, 2022. DHS is also redesignating Burma for TPS, which means an approximately 2,300 additional individuals from Burma who have been residing in the United States since September 25, 2022, will be eligible to make an initial application for TPS.

Instructions on how to extend or make an initial application are in the Federal Register.

Re-registration and applications for employment authorization document (EAD) renewals must be timely filed during the 60-day re-registration period that runs from September 27, 2022, through November 26, 2022. Recognizing that EAD approvals might be delayed, DHS is automatically extending EADs until November 25, 2023, for individuals whose current TPS-based EADs expire on November 25, 2022.

Individuals with currently pending Form I-821, Application for Temporary Protected Status, or a related Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, need not reapply. If approved, those will be valid until May 25, 2024.

First-time applicants for TPS and EADs must submit their forms between September 27, 2022, and May 25, 2024.

All applicants may also apply for travel authorization by filing a Form I-131, Application for Travel Document. Travel authorization will be granted at the discretion of USCIS.

Finally, DHS is continuing to provide relief to F-1 nonimmigrant students from Burma who are experiencing economic hardship resulting from the crises in Burma. These students may request employment authorization, work an increased number of hours, and reduce their course load while maintaining status.