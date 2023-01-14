January 14, 2023

January 13, 2023

January 12, 2023

January 11, 2023

Jennifer M. Cofer

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
DHS Announces Proposed Fee Increases for Immigration Benefits

Saturday, January 14, 2023

On January 4, 2023, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) that would increase fees for specific immigration and naturalization benefit requests. The department’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) cited the expansion of humanitarian programs, federally mandated pay raises, additional staffing requirements, and the need for essential investments as reasons for the proposed increases.

The sixty-day public comment period, which concludes on March 6, 2023, began on January 4, 2023, with the publication of the NPRM in the Federal Register. The current fees will not change until after the final rule goes into effect and the fee schedule is finalized by DHS in response to comments received.

The following is a sample of the proposed fee changes for some of the most commonly used business immigration benefits.

Form / Visa type

Current fee

Proposed fee

Percent change

I-129, H-1B

$460

$780

70

I-129, L

$460

$1,385

201

I-129, E or TN

$460

$1,015

121

H-1B electronic registration fee

$10

$215

2,050

I-765, online

$410

$555

35

I-765, paper

$410

$650

59

I-539, online

$370

$525

42

I-539, paper

$370

$620

68

I-485, adjustment (with biometric services)

$1,225

$1,540

26

I-485 and I-131 (with biometric services)

$1,225

$2,170

77

I-485, I-131, and I-765 (filed on paper) with biometric services

$1,225

$2,820

130

DHS has also announced its intention to make the following process changes:

Premium Processing

DHS would extend the premium processing timeframe so that the agency has fifteen business days to process petitions and applications, as opposed to the existing fifteen calendar days.

Biometric Fees

DHS seeks to incorporate the biometric costs into the main benefit fee.

Nonimmigrant Visas

DHS has indicated that the Form I-129 would have a distinct fee associated with various visa classifications (such as H-1B, L, E, and TN).

Online Filing

DHS would offer lower filing fees for some forms filed online.

© 2023, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 14
Jennifer M. Cofer Attorney Employment Immigration Ogletree Deakins Raleigh
Jennifer M. Cofer
Associate

Jennifer Cofer is an associate attorney in the Raleigh office of Ogletree Deakins. Her practice focuses on employment-based immigration matters.

Jennifer attended North Carolina State University, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science with a minor in Spanish. Jennifer received her Juris Doctor from the University of North Carolina School of Law. During law school, Jennifer was a member of the International Moot Court Appellate Advocacy team, a member of the First Amendment Law Review. She also served as President of...

[email protected]
919-789-3230
ogletree.com
