December 8, 2021

Volume XI, Number 342
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

December 07, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 06, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Kimberly M. Bennett

Jackson Lewis P.C.
Immigration Blog

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

DHS Proposes Adding Mandatory Social Media Information to ESTA Process

Tuesday, December 7, 2021

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced that it plans to add mandatory social media collection to the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) process.

ESTA is an automated online system that makes an initial determination about a visitor’s eligibility to travel to the United States under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). The VWP allows individuals from 40 countries to enter the United States for tourism or business visitor purposes for up to 90 days without a visa.

ESTA authorization, like a visa, does not determine whether a traveler is admissible to the United States. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers make that determination at the port of entry. The ESTA online system collects biographical information and answers to VWP eligibility questions.

In 2019, the Department of State updated its immigrant and nonimmigrant visa application forms to request additional information, including social media identifiers, to enhance screening of noncitizens for potential risks to national security. DHS is proposing to make the provision of this information a mandatory part of the ESTA process, as well. ESTA applicants are already required to provide certain contact information, travel history, and family member information.

CBP also plans to begin collecting biometric data to confirm identity on ESTA applications. A “liveness” test will be required. Applicants will have to provide a selfie or other live photo and scan in passport information for comparison. For convenience, CBP plans to make this function available on a mobile application for mobile phones and tablets, but applicants will still be able to submit their applications on the ESTA website.

The current ESTA fee is $14.00 and DHS does not plan to raise that fee (at this time).

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2021National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 341
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Kimberly M. Bennett Immigration Attorney Jackson Lewis Law Firm
Kimberly M. Bennett
Associate

Kimberly M. Bennett is an Associate in the Washington, D.C. Region office of Jackson Lewis P.C. She works to provide high-level immigration services for companies seeking increased global mobility for its employees, including assistance with nonimmigrant and immigrant visa petitions. She also advises on employer compliance and assists employers with drafting and implementing formal immigration policies.

Ms. Bennett has exercised her versatility in immigration matters, working with Fortune 500 companies and start-up businesses in technology, finance,...

kimberly.bennett@jacksonlewis.com
703-483-8337
www.jacksonlewis.com/
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement