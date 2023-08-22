August 22, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 234
Advertisement

27

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

August 22, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 21, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 20, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Michael S. Levine
Scott P. DeVries
Yosef Itkin

Hunton Andrews Kurth
Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

D&O Can Be a Source of Coverage for Opioid Suits

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Courts nationwide have issued a wide range of decisions on insurance coverage for lawsuits arising out of the opioid epidemic under commercial general liability policies. On August 17, 2023, a North Carolina federal court illustrated why coverage is also available under Directors and Officers (D&O) liability insurance policies. In The North Carolina Mutual Whole Company v. Federal Insurance Company, No. 1:22-CV-553, 2023 WL 5312234 (M.D.N.C.), the court determined a drug wholesaler’s D&O policy provides coverage for more than one hundred underlying lawsuits, rejecting the insurer’s argument that two exclusions, the contract and professional services exclusions, barred coverage.

Mutual Drug, a wholesale distributer of pharmaceutical drugs, sought coverage under its D&O policy for underlying suits alleging that it violated state and federal laws and regulations, and breached common law duties, by failing to properly monitor, identify and stop suspicious orders of prescription opioids. However, Chubb (a unit of Federal Insurance Company) refused to provide coverage, relying on two exclusions in the policy—the “Contract” exclusion and the “Professional Services” exclusion.

Chubb argued the “Contract” exclusion should apply because the underlying liability lawsuits arise from contracts Mutual Drug has with its customers. The court quickly disposed of Chubb’s argument: “None of the claims against Mutual Drug are based on any contract, and Chubb has pointed to no language in any of the complaints that relies on or even mentions any contract to which Mutual Drug is a party.” Most of the underlying claims against Mutual Drug involve duties imposed by common law or from regulations. Simply because Mutual Drug uses contracts as part of its business is too attenuated of a connection to conclude that the claims must arise from a contract.

The court was similarly unimpressed by Chubb’s argument in support of the policy’s professional services exclusion. The exclusion defined “professional services” as “services which are performed for others for a fee.” Chubb argued that Mutual Drug’s compliance reviews for customers were “services” for a fee. But Judge Eagles succinctly noted that Chubb “points to nothing to indicate that Mutual Drug charged a specific fee to undertake compliance duties on behalf of any customer.” Further, Chubb failed to point to any claim in the underlying suits involving an allegation that Mutual Drug provided any professional services to the plaintiffs.

Taking its analysis a step further, the court looked to the common understanding of the term “services” by citing to Merriam-Webster for its definition (as the term “services” was undefined in the policy), which is an act of labor that does not involve a tangible commodity. But Mutual Drug’s business is a commercial distributor of tangible pharmaceutical commodities. Additionally, the exclusion’s definition of “professional service” includes services “for a fee.” But Mutual Drug’s compliance reviews were done to comply with federal, state, and local laws and regulations (and not for a separate fee). As such, the compliance reviews fell outside the policy’s definition of “professional services.” To be sure, the court noted that to conclude otherwise “would transform every simple commercial transaction into a professional service if the sale involved commodities subject to a distributor’s compliance with any one of a multitude of regulatory or licensing requirements. It is hard to think of anything the policy would cover if Chubb’s sweeping interpretation were adopted.”

For a policyholder, the decision offers some positive takeaways:

First, the decision underscores the premise that an insurer cannot expansively apply an exclusion to effectively eviscerate coverage, as would occur here under Chubb’s view of the professional services exclusion.

Second, the decision confirms the availability of coverage for claims arising from the manufacture, distribution and sale of opioids. As with any decision, however, the outcome here is a consequence of the facts and circumstances before the court, illustrating the critical importance to assess each case on its own merits. 

 

Listen to this post

Copyright © 2023, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 234
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Michael S. Levine Insurance Lawyer Hunton Andrews Kurth
Michael S. Levine
Partner

Mike has more than 20 years of experience litigating insurance disputes and advising clients on insurance coverage matters.

Mike Levine is a partner in the firm’s Washington, DC office and a member of the firm’s Insurance Recovery team. Mike’s policyholder representation focuses on:

  • Property damage and business interruption claims, including COVID-19 losses
  • Event cancellation insurance counseling
  • Representations and warranties coverage
    • ...
[email protected]
202 955 1857
www.huntonak.com
Scott P. DeVries
Scott DeVries Insurance Lawyer Hunton Andrews Kurth Law Firm
Special Counsel

An experienced trial lawyer, Scott routinely represents clients throughout the country facing insurance recovery issues, as well as in class and mass torts, product liability and complex civil litigation at both the trial and appellate levels.

Scott has more than 30 years of experience in high-value complex disputes for companies faced with major business litigation involving contracts, insurance rights and recovery, environmental claims and toxic torts/class actions. He has a nationwide practice, frequently appearing in court at both the trial and appellate levels, trying some of...

[email protected]
415-975-3720
www.huntonak.com
Yosef Itkin
Associate

Yosef’s practice focuses on representing and advising corporate policyholders in complex insurance coverage matters.

Yosef has handled insurance coverage claims under all forms of policies, including commercial general liability, directors and officers liability, employment practices liability, business interruption, and cyber, among others. Yosef also has experience representing clients in products liability, environmental, mass tort, commercial, construction, employment, and other complex litigation matters.

In...

[email protected]
213-532-2117
www.huntonak.com