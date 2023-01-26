January 26, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 26

66

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
January 26, 2023

January 25, 2023

January 24, 2023

Javaneh S. Tarter
Gregory R. Wall
Matthew Z. Leopold
Malcolm C. Weiss
Nancy B. Beck, PhD, DABT
Paul T. Nyffeler, PhD

Hunton Andrews Kurth
The Nickel Report

Do the Products You Sell Contain PFAS?

Thursday, January 26, 2023

A Question Every Retailer Must Be Prepared to Answer

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have taken center stage. The Biden administration’s regulatory agenda plans numerous revisions to environmental regulations to address this broad class of pervasive substances. While the US Environmental Protection Agency grapples with implementing these initiatives, states are aggressively forging ahead with their own plans. Laws targeting PFAS in various products have taken effect and will continue to take effect in many states, representing a striking expansion from typical state regulations addressing environmental PFAS contamination from firefighting foam and other sources.

To manage liability, retailers must be aware of this trend and understand the expanding regulatory requirements and potential liability for selling products containing PFAS in states with these restrictions.

Read the full article in Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Retail Industry 2022 Year In Review.

Copyright © 2023, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. All Rights Reserved.
Javaneh S. Tarter
Javaneh S. Tarter
Senior Attorney

Javaneh draws on her experience as in-house counsel and in private practice to assist clients with chemical and environmental regulatory and compliance matters.

As part of the firm’s environmental practice, Javaneh advises clients on compliance issues and enforcement actions arising under myriad of chemical laws, including the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA); Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA); and California’s Proposition 65 and Cleaning Product Right to Know Act. She also navigates clients through the development...

[email protected]
202 419 2108
www.huntonak.com
Gregory R. Wall
Gregory R. Wall
Counsel

As a former US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) senior attorney, Greg uses his deep agency, regulatory and enforcement knowledge to assist clients in solving complex environmental matters, with specialized expertise in CERCLA/Superfund, brownfields, RCRA, FIFRA and TSCA legal issues.

With over 15-years of experience in environmental law, Greg assists clients in regulatory counseling, enforcement defense, litigation, and transactional matters. His experience in both private and public practice, in particular at EPA, provides him the ability...

[email protected]
804 344 7801
www.huntonak.com
Matthew Z. Leopold
Matthew Z. Leopold
Partner

Matt advises and defends clients across industries with the strategic insights as former General Counsel for the US Environmental Protection Agency, former General Counsel for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and a former environmental litigator at the US Department of Justice.

Matt provides his clients with in-depth experience and knowledge respecting the pivotal recent changes in environmental regulation. As EPA General Counsel, he counseled on the development and defense of virtually every significant regulation proposed by EPA since 2017 and was personally...

[email protected]
202-419-2041
www.huntonak.com/en
www.huntonak.com/en/insights/
Malcolm C. Weiss
Malcolm C. Weiss
Partner

Malcolm is well-versed in a wide range of complex environmental law issues. Clients appreciate his forward-looking, practical approach to solving problems.

Malcolm has developed a sophisticated practice covering a wide variety of environmental laws and statutes, and is always ready to assist clients, whether it be with air quality and product/chemical safety or environmental auditing and due diligence. He has gained a broad perspective of the numerous challenges facing companies operating in California, developing particularly in-depth knowledge of California’s air...

[email protected]
213-532-2130
www.huntonak.com/en
Nancy B. Beck, PhD, DABT
Nancy Beck
Director of Regulatory Science

Nancy provides industry leaders with advice related to the impact of environmental policy, including chemical regulations and compliance programs, applying her in-depth knowledge and applied public health experience as a PhD toxicologist.

Nancy has over twenty years of applied public health experience, sixteen of which were from her time in government, including senior leadership positions at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the White House. As a PhD toxicologist she has a deep scientific understanding of chemical risk assessment,...

[email protected]
202-419-2076
www.huntonak.com/en/
