November 11, 2021

Volume XI, Number 315
November 11, 2021

November 10, 2021

November 09, 2021

Lynn L. Bergeson
Ligia Duarte Botelho

DOE Issues Notice Of Intent To Issue FOA Titled “Scale-Up Of Integrated Biorefineries”

Thursday, November 11, 2021

On October 29, 2021, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) issued a notice of intent to release a second Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) to accelerate the scale-up of biofuel and bioproduct refineries. Funded by DOE’s Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO), this FOA will include efforts for pre-pilot, pilot, and demonstration scale projects. The FOA will fund projects in the planning phase, projects that already have a design package and are ready to construct, and projects that were funded by DOE previously for design work.

