January 17, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 17

31

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

January 17, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

January 16, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Frederick R. Eames
Samuel L. Brown

Hunton Andrews Kurth

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

DOE Publishes Notice of Intent to Fund Clean Hydrogen Projects

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

On December 17, 2022, the US Department of Energy published a Notice of Intent (NOI) to issue a Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) titledBipartisan Infrastructure Law: Support for Clean Hydrogen Electrolysis, Manufacturing, and Recycling.

Hydrogen plays a critical role in the United States’ energy mix, providing energy security, economic value, and environmental benefits. DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) issued the NOI to achieve such goals by providing financial assistance awards in the form of cooperative agreements. These funds were appropriated by Congress in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (more commonly known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL)).

EERE’s NOI begins with a disclaimer that “[t]his ‘Notice of Intent’ is for informational purposes only; the Department of Energy is not seeking comments on the information in this notice and applications are not being accepted at this time. Any information contained in this notice is subject to change.” Nevertheless, the NOI states that total federal funding will be up to $750 million for clean hydrogen projects. These funding streams, EERE suggests, “will support the broader government-wide approach to accelerate progress in clean hydrogen technologies and maximize the benefits of the clean energy transition.”

The NOI segments the forthcoming FOA into two areas of interest with six different topic areas:

  • Area of Interest 1: Clean Hydrogen Electrolysis Program

    • Topic Area 1: Low Cost, High Throughput Electrolyzer Manufacturing;

    • Topic Area 2: Electrolyzer Component and Supply Chain RD&D; and

    • Topic Area 3: Advanced Electrolyzer Technology and Component Development.

  • Area of Interest 2: Clean Hydrogen Manufacturing and Recycling

    • Topic Area 4: Fuel Cell Membrane Electrode Assembly and Stack Manufacturing and Automation;

    • Topic Area 5: Fuel Cell Component and Supply Chain Development; and

    • Topic Area 6: Recovery and Recycling Consortium.

If and when the FOA is finalized, EERE’s goal is to: (1) reduce the cost of clean hydrogen produced using electrolyzers to less than $2 per kilogram by 2026; (2) advance new manufacturing technologies and techniques for clean hydrogen production and use; and (3) research, develop, and demonstrate innovative and practical approaches to increase the reuse and recycling of clean hydrogen technologies.

The NOI outlines the anticipated total federal funding per area of interest and topic area referenced as follows:

Topic areas with increased readiness appear to receive the bulk of anticipated federal funding. This NOI is the first step in EERE’s planning for a FOA. We intend to provide a follow-up post with information regarding the FOA if and when it is finalized.

Garrett Kral also contributed to this article.

Copyright © 2023, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 17
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Frederick R. Eames Government Relations Hunton Andrews Kurth Washington, DC
Frederick R. Eames
Partner

Fred advocates for clients before Congress and federal agencies, devising and executing strategies that advance their interests with regard to legislation, rulemakings and permitting. Success in the federal arena depends on trust, which Fred has built by delivering solutions that blend a keen understanding of a client’s business, the law in question and the policy considerations that underpin it.

Clients trust Fred for his insightful and practical know-how acquired from years spent as counsel to the US House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee. That experience...

[email protected]
202-778-2245
www.huntonak.com/en
Samuel L. Brown
Samuel L. Brown Environmental Practice Hunton Andrews Kurth San Francisco, CA
Partner

A former US EPA lawyer, Sam brings deep knowledge and practical experience to his clients’ environmental and natural resource concerns, helping them navigate the demands of regulatory agencies, ensure facility and corporate compliance, respond to government investigations and defend against enforcement actions.

Sam is experienced in domestic and international environmental and natural resource matters that impact client business and operations. His clients primarily include public and private sector manufacturing, mining, electric utility, oil and gas, municipal drinking water and...

[email protected]
415-975-3714
www.huntonak.com/en
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement