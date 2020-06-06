DOE RFIs on Energy Efficiency Standards and Test Procedures Looking Closely at Connected Products and New Technologies

Friday, June 5, 2020

The Department of Energy (DOE or the Department) recently published several Requests for Information (RFIs) in the Federal Register seeking input on potential amendments to certain energy conservation standards and test procedures for both consumer and commercial products. These requests were issued in fulfillment of the Department's statutory obligation to periodically reevaluate the energy efficiency standards and test procedures of covered products.[1] In each case, DOE is seeking stakeholder input on whether technological or market changes since the most recent standard or test procedure justify more stringent or efficient standards.

As with other recent requests,[2] DOE is also seeking to supplement a 2018 RFI which sought to better understand the smart technology sector and ensure that the energy efficiency standards did not inadvertently impede innovation while fulfilling DOE's statutory mandate.[3] In particular, the RFI on the Energy Conservation Standards for External Power Supplies (EPSs) seeks to determine the feasibility of additional energy savings by amending the current EPS energy conservation standards. Critically, DOE is also looking into the widespread availability of USB charging ports on common household products and asking whether these products should be regulated as EPSs. If not, how should EPSs be distinguished from other consumer products with USB charging? The Department is also requesting information on wireless mats and wireless power devices (e.g., electric shavers, smartwatches, etc.), and to what extent this technology should be regulated under the EPS standards. Comments are due July 6, 2020.

DOE also seeks to determine whether the current Test Procedure for Residential and Commercial Clothes Washers remains representative of average use. As part of this review, the DOE is requesting a broad array of information about the energy performance of connected clothes washers, including hardware and software impacts, consumer preferences, and the advisability of testing clothes washers with the network functionality turned off. Comments due June 22, 2020.

Other RFIs published recently by the DOE include: