DOE Selects Projects For Its Co-Optima Initiative For Biofuel And Combustion Engines

Thursday, May 13, 2021

On May 10, 2021, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) selected four research and development (R&D) projects focused on the interaction between promising biofuels and combustion engines. As part of the DOE Bioenergy Technologies Office’s Co-Optimization of Fuels & Engines (Co-Optima) initiative, the four projects will leverage National Laboratory capabilities that can bring biofuel-engine combinations closer to commercial adoption. Each project awardee will receive up to $250,000 in National Laboratory assistance for experimental or computational projects that can leverage innovative capabilities in bioblendstock fuel property, production, and combustion performance research. Awardees have committed to a 20 percent cost share contribution.