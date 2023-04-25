April 25, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 115
Advertisement

39

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

April 24, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Keith Paul Bishop

Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
California Corporate and Securities Law

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Does The Business Judgement Rule Protect Decisions Based On AI?

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

The California General Corporation Law entitles directors in performing their duties to rely upon information, opinions, reports or statements of others.  Cal. Corp. Code § 309(b).  Does the statute protect a director who relies upon a statement or report produced by artificial intelligence (aka AI)? 

The statute applies only to  information, opinions, reports or statements of certain specified persons:

(1) One or more officers or employees of the corporation whom the director believes to be reliable and competent in the matters presented.

(2) Counsel, independent accountants or other persons as to matters which the director believes to be within such person’s professional or expert competence.

(3) A committee of the board upon which the director does not serve, as to matters within its designated authority, which committee the director believes to merit confidence.

While AI is not named in the three listed categories, it could fall within the second category if AI is a "person" if the director believes that the information, opinions, reports or statements are within the expert competence of AI.   As discussed in yesterday's post, the Corporations Code is lamentably indeterminate in defining "person", leaving open the door to an argument that AI is a person.  As Dr. Frank Poole said in 2001: A Space Odyssey: " You very quickly get adjusted to the idea that he [HAL] talks and you think of him really just as another person."

See Also on Corporations and AI  --

Is There A President AI In Your Corporation's Future?
© 2010-2023 Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 115
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Keith Paul Bishop, Corporate Transactions Lawyer, finance securities attorney, Allen Matkins Law Firm
Keith Paul Bishop
Partner

Keith Bishop works with privately held and publicly traded companies on federal and state corporate and securities transactions, compliance, and governance matters. He is highly-regarded for his in-depth knowledge of the distinctive corporate and regulatory requirements faced by corporations in the state of California.

While many law firms have a great deal of expertise in federal or Delaware corporate law, Keith’s specific focus on California corporate and securities law is uncommon. A former California state regulator of securities and financial institutions, Keith has decades of...

[email protected]
949-851-5428
www.allenmatkins.com
www.calcorporatelaw.com/