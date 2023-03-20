March 20, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 79
Advertisement

39

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

March 20, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 17, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Privacy and Cybersecurity

Hunton Andrews Kurth
Privacy and Information Security Law Blog-Hunton Andrews Kurth

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

DOJ Publishes New Corporate Compliance Guidance Related to Communications Platforms and Messaging Applications

Monday, March 20, 2023

On March 3, 2023, the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) released an update to its Evaluation of Corporate Compliance Programs guidance (“ECCP Guidance”). The ECCP Guidance serves as a guidance document for prosecutors when evaluating a corporate compliance program. Among other updates, the ECCP Guidance now includes new guidance for assessing how companies govern employees’ use of personal devices, communication platforms and messaging applications.

Specifically, pursuant to the ECCP Guidance, DOJ now will consider when evaluating corporate compliance programs and investigating potential misconduct, a company’s policies and procedures related to the use of personal devices and communications platforms and messaging applications, including ephemeral messaging applications. For example, DOJ will consider (1) how policies relating to personal devices and communications platforms are “tailored to the [company’s] risk profile and specific business needs”; (2) how the policies (and other mechanisms) ensure that business-related data and communications are “accessible and amendable to preservation”; (3) how the policies have been communicated to employees; and (4) whether and how the company has enforced the policies on a regular and consistent basis. 

Read more about the ECCP Guidance.

Copyright © 2023, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 79
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Privacy and Cybersecurity

In today’s digital economy, companies face unprecedented challenges in managing privacy and cybersecurity risks associated with the collection, use and disclosure of personal information about their customers and employees. The complex framework of global legal requirements impacting the collection, use and disclosure of personal information makes it imperative that modern businesses have a sophisticated understanding of the issues if they want to effectively compete in today’s economy.

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP’s privacy and cybersecurity practice helps companies manage data and...

[email protected]
212 309 1223 direct
www.huntonak.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement