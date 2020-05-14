May 14, 2020

 

May 14, 2020

May 13, 2020

May 12, 2020

Article By
Toby M. Galloway
Jamie Lacy
Winstead
Securities Litigation and Regulatory Enforcement

Don’t Cry (or Lie) Over Skim Milk: SEC Charges Ron Swanson with Securities Fraud

Thursday, May 14, 2020

Today the SEC announced that it has charged Swanson with his second-least-favorite thing: lying in the form of securities fraud.   The SEC alleges that Ronald D. Swanson, the former chief executive officer and general counsel of a company purportedly developing a liquid purification technology, intentionally misled investors from whom he solicited over $2 million between October 2012 and August 2015.

The SEC alleges that Swanson falsely told investors that his employer, Texas-based Sonic Cavitation LLC, was negotiating with a publicly traded oil-and-gas company for a large order of Sonic Cavitation units, which supposedly implemented a liquid purification technology.  The SEC claims that Swanson also falsely told investors that the oil-and-gas company was poised to acquire a 10%-12% equity interest in Sonic Cavitation LLC, even though he knew that the oil-and-gas company did not consider Sonic Cavitation’s technology to be viable. Further, Swanson allegedly misrepresented the liquid purification technology’s testing history, capabilities, and performance in real-life applications.

The SEC’s complaint charges Swanson with violating the antifraud provisions of Section 17(a) of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 thereunder. The SEC seeks a permanent injunction, penalties, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains plus interest, and an officer-and-director bar. In a parallel administrative action, the SEC today also ordered that Swanson be forthwith suspended from appearing or practicing before the Commission pursuant to Rule 102(e)(2) of the Commission’s Rules of Practice, based on his disbarment from the District of Columbia bar.

In response to the SEC’s allegations, the fictional television character Swanson said, “I regret nothing.  The end.”

Toby M. Galloway
Shareholder

Toby Galloway is Co-Chair of Winstead's Securities Litigation & Enforcement Practice Group. He also practices in the areas of white-collar defense, governmental & internal investigations, and business litigation. Before developing his private practice, he served as an attorney with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, in roles of increasing responsibility, for more than 11 years.

During his last four years at the SEC, Toby was the chief trial counsel for the Commission’s Fort Worth Regional Office. In this capacity, he...

Jamie Lacy
Associate

Jamie Lacy is an associate in Winstead’s Securities Litigation & Enforcement, White-Collar Defense, and Business Litigation Practice Groups.  Jamie represents public and private companies, hedge funds, private equity funds, asset managers, broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, officers and directors, registered persons, and other institutions in government investigations, securities law enforcement and litigation, and FINRA arbitrations.  In addition, she counsels clients in regulatory and enforcement matters before the SEC, FINRA, Texas State Securities Board and other state securities regulators, as well as other regulatory and law enforcement agencies.  

Prior to joining Winstead, Jamie represented commercial sureties in complex litigation involving bond disputes.  Jamie also served as an extern for the SEC where she worked on various investigations and enforcement matters, including insider trading, EB-5 fraud, municipal bond fraud, and violations of the FCPA.  Additionally, Jamie twice served as an extern for FINRA in their Member Regulation and Enforcement Departments.

