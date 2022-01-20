DOT Random Drug and Alcohol Testing Rates for 2022
The Department of Transportation’s operating agencies have announced their random drug and alcohol testing rates for 2022. The random test rates did not change, except for maintenance-of-way workers under the Federal Railway Administration’s regulations.
|Agency
|2022 Random Drug Testing Rate
|2022 Random Alcohol Testing Rate
|
Federal Aviation Administration
|25%
|10%
|
Federal Motor Carrier Administration
|50%
|10%
|
Federal Railway Administration
|25% covered service
|10% covered service
|Federal Railway Administration
|25% maintenance-of-way
|10% maintenance-of-way
|
Federal Transit Administration
|50%
|10%
|
Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration
|50%
|N/A