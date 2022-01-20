January 20, 2022

Volume XII, Number 20
Kathryn J. Russo

Jackson Lewis P.C.
Drug and Alcohol Testing Law Advisor Blog

DOT Random Drug and Alcohol Testing Rates for 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022

The Department of Transportation’s operating agencies have announced their random drug and alcohol testing rates for 2022.  The random test rates did not change, except for maintenance-of-way workers under the Federal Railway Administration’s regulations.

 

Agency 2022 Random Drug Testing Rate 2022 Random Alcohol Testing Rate

Federal Aviation Administration

 

 25% 10%

Federal Motor Carrier Administration

 

 50% 10%

Federal Railway Administration

 

 25%  covered service 10%  covered service
Federal Railway Administration 25% maintenance-of-way 10% maintenance-of-way

Federal Transit Administration

 

 50% 10%

Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration

 

 50% N/A
Kathryn J. Russo Disability Lawsuits Attorney Jackson Lewis Law firm Alcohol Testing Lawyer
Kathryn J. Russo
Principal

Kathryn J. Russo is a Principal in the Long Island, New York, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. She is a firm resource on the legal issues implicated in workplace drug and alcohol testing arising under federal, state and local laws.

Ms. Russo assists clients with workplace problems involving drugs and alcohol, and gives advice about compliance with all pertinent drug and alcohol testing laws. She prepares substance abuse policies to comply with all federal drug and alcohol testing regulations (including all agencies of the U.S....

RussoK@jacksonlewis.com
631-247-0404
www.jacksonlewis.com
