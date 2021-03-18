Driving the Deal Podcast: Key Private Equity Investment Opportunities
In this episode of the Collaborative Transformation: Driving the Deal series, McDermott Partner Krist Werling is joined by Cheairs Porter and Geoff Smith, Managing Directors at Harris Williams, to discuss key topics surrounding mergers and valuations in the private equity space, including:
Key characteristics of various competitive fund managers and non-traditional private equity funds
Merging and scaling practice management assets and upcoming platform combination opportunities
Steps to running a successful auction process from a seller’s perspective
Valuation predictions for strong healthcare businesses in 2021