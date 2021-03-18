March 18, 2021

Volume XI, Number 77

 

March 17, 2021

March 16, 2021

March 15, 2021

Article By
Kristian A. Werling
McDermott Will & Emery
+Insights
Driving the Deal Podcast: Key Private Equity Investment Opportunities

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

In this episode of the Collaborative Transformation: Driving the Deal series, McDermott Partner Krist Werling is joined by Cheairs Porter and Geoff Smith, Managing Directors at Harris Williams, to discuss key topics surrounding mergers and valuations in the private equity space, including:

  • Key characteristics of various competitive fund managers and non-traditional private equity funds

  • Merging and scaling practice management assets and upcoming platform combination opportunities

  • Steps to running a successful auction process from a seller’s perspective

  • Valuation predictions for strong healthcare businesses in 2021

© 2020 McDermott Will & Emery
National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 76
Kristian A. Werling, McDermott Will & Emery LLP, Biotech Attorney
Kristian A. Werling
Partner

Kristian Werling is a partner in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP and is based in the Firm’s Chicago office.  He focuses his practice on representing medical technology manufacturers, biotechs, diagnostics manufacturers and distributors of medical products in transactional and regulatory matters.  Concomitant with his practice in the contemporary landscape of healthcare and life sciences is a related depth of experience in representing private equity and venture capital investors. In this capacity he works with cross-disciplinary teams to conduct legal due diligence and...

kwerling@mwe.com
312-984-2157
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights
