May 9, 2022

Volume XII, Number 129
May 09, 2022

May 07, 2022

Environmental Practice Group

Greenberg Traurig, LLP
e2 Environmental & Energy Law Blog

E2 Law Podcast: Episode 17 | 'Fairness' in Superfund Allocation Matters, Part 2A [PODCAST]

Monday, May 9, 2022

Greenberg Traurig Environmental Shareholder David Mandelbaum is joined by William Hengemihle of FTI Consulting for a second conversation on Superfund allocation disputes under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA), the federal program for cleaning up sites contaminated by historic operations. In Part 2A, David and Bill discuss building a suggested allocation methodology, and advocating the choice among alternative methodologies for the same case.

 

 

©2022 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved. National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 129
Environmental Practice Group

Greenberg Traurig’s Environmental Practice assists clients across industries with issues surrounding the environmental and natural resource laws that impact their businesses. We assist in transactions, enforcement actions, litigation, regulatory compliance, crisis management, legacy cleanups, market access, and environmental policy challenges. Our team’s expansive geographic footprint and depth of experience provides effective solutions for clients facing environmental challenges.

