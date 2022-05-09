E2 Law Podcast: Episode 17 | ‘Fairness’ in Superfund Allocation Matters, Part 2A [PODCAST]

Monday, May 9, 2022

Greenberg Traurig Environmental Shareholder David Mandelbaum is joined by William Hengemihle of FTI Consulting for a second conversation on Superfund allocation disputes under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA), the federal program for cleaning up sites contaminated by historic operations. In Part 2A, David and Bill discuss building a suggested allocation methodology, and advocating the choice among alternative methodologies for the same case.